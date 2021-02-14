During Archie’s first outing, Meghan shared her sweet nickname for her son: Bubba. Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are expecting an addition to their family.

eghan Markle and Prince Harry | CREDIT: MISAN HARRIMAN

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are about to become a family of four!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are expecting their second child together, the couple announced on Sunday. The baby will be the younger sibling to the couple’s son Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6.

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/justin-bieber-tiktok-valentines-day-journals-concert-how-to-stream-livestream

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/how-to-watch-justin-biebers-journals-concert-livestream-on-tiktok

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/justin-biebers-journals-concert-live-on-tiktok-virtual-concert-14022021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/justin-bieber-to-perform-live-concert-of-journals-on-tiktok-valentines-day-livestream

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/how-to-stream-justin-biebers-journals-live-concert-free-reddit

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/valentines-day-live-justin-bieber-to-perform-live-concert-of-journals-on-tiktok

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/watch-seth-macfarlanes-live-valentines-day-concert-streams-here

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/seth-macfarlanes-live-valentines-day-concert-stream-online-free

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/justin-biebers-journals-live-stream-virtual-concert-on-tiktok-online

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/boyz-ii-mens-love-delivered-live-stream-concert-valentines-day-online-free

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/watch-valentines-day-boyz-ii-mens-love-delivered-concert-streams-live

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/a-night-in-with-josh-groban-concert-livestream-airing-feb-14-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/live-a-night-in-with-josh-groban-livestream-airing-14022021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/dashboard-confessional-lonely-hearts-lovers-valentines-day-live-stream-concert

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/watchdashboard-confessional-lonely-hearts-lovers-valentines-day-live-stream-concert

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/a-valentines-day-eve-special-with-ceelo-green-live-streams-concert

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/a-valentines-day-eve-special-with-ceelo-green-livestream-air-on-14022021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/live-harlem-gospel-choir-live-stream-concrt-sony-hall

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/valentines-day-with-the-harlem-gospel-choir-streams-live-free

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/grace-potters-valentines-day-twilight-hour-livestream-concert-14022021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/grace-potters-valentines-day-twilight-hour-how-to-stream-livestream-concert-14022021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/live-josh-groban-livestream-concert-feb-14-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/how-to-stream-josh-groban-livestream-concert-feb-14-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/watch-koray-avc%C4%B1-live-stream-concert-sunday-14-february-2021

https://wikifactory.com/@concertstreams/stories/how-to-stream-koray-avc%C4%B1-live-stream-concert-on-14022021

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child,” a spokesperson for the couple told PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry announced their pregnancy news with a stunning black-and-white photo that was taken remotely via iPad by their friend and longtime photographer, Misan Harriman. A smiling (and barefoot!) Harry looks lovingly at Meghan, who cradles her baby bump as she lays in his lap.

The Duchess of Sussex wears a flowing dress by Carolina Herrera that was first made when she was pregnant with Archie. Meghan has a longtime rapport with the brand’s creative director, Wes Gordon.

The happy news — which they shared on Valentine’s Day — comes after Meghan, 39, revealed she suffered a miscarriage last July. “Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” she wrote in a searingly honest and heartbreaking New York Times essay on November 25.

Meghan and Harry, 36, officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that by the time of Archie’s birth, “they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button” on their royal exit.

When Archie was born, the couple’s focus shifted even more to “doing what’s right for their family,” added another friend.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor 1st birthday

Meghan Markle and Archie | CREDIT: THE DUKE OF SUSSEX/@SAVECHILDRENUK

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Changed the Royal Family Forever: ‘They Don’t Regret Their Move’

Meghan, who won her privacy and copyright infringement case against Associated Newspapers on Thursday, and Harry have hinted about expanding their family. In the summer of 2019, the Duke of Sussex revealed that he and his wife wanted a “maximum” of two children.

The couple has been settling into life in their new home of Montecito after moving to California in mid-March. They have been quietly focused behind the scenes on further developing their new foundation Archewell amid the rapidly changing social landscape. Given the massive upheaval from both the COVID-19 pandemic and the racial justice movement sparked by the killing of George Floyd, Meghan and Harry have refocused their efforts.

The new parents have been “over the moon” since welcoming baby Archie, and their new addition will only add to their happiness.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said soon after Archie’s birth in 2019. “He’s just been a dream.”

Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I could ever possibly imagine. [We look forward to spending] precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and their baby son Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie | CREDIT: SAMIR HUSSEIN/WIREIMAGE

The family of three made their official royal tour debut when they traveled to Africa together in the fall of 2019. During Archie’s first outing, Meghan shared her sweet nickname for her son: Bubba.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

To celebrate Archie’s milestone first birthday last May, Meghan baked a smash cake, while Prince Harry took point on the festive decor.

The small celebration also included video chats with loved ones. “They Zoomed with godparents, friends and family and had a really simple but incredibly joyous day,” a source told PEOPLE.

Added a friend, “Meghan is so chill and relaxed as a mom.”

Meghan is pregnant with her second child, a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed to CNN on Sunday.

“We can confirm that Archie is going to be a big brother,” the spokesperson said. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to be expecting their second child.”

Their first child, Archie, is 19 months old.

In December, Harry and Meghan released a family Christmas card featuring Archie in his first public image in months.

The image, which appeared to be an illustration, was the first glimpse of Archie since his first birthday in May. Harry and Meghan have been fiercely protective of Archie’s privacy and filed suit in July over paparazzi photos of him.

The couple announced in November that Meghan suffered a miscarriage over the summer.

Harry and Meghan stepped back from their roles as members of the British royal family at the beginning of last year and relocated to Santa Barbara, California, in July.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/