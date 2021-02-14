Global Online Hyperlocal Service Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Online Hyperlocal Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Online Hyperlocal Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Delivery Hero
Handy
Instacart
Uber Technologies
Airtasker
ANI Technologies
AskForTask
CLEANLY
Code.org
Groupon
Alfred Club
Ibibogroup (goibibo, redBus, and ryde)
Laurel & Wolf
MAKEMYTRIP
MentorMob
MyClean
Nextag
Paintzen
PriceGrabber
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Online Logistics Services
Online Food Ordering Services
Online Grocery Delivery Services
Other Online Hyperlocal Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Individual Users
Commercial Users
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Online Hyperlocal Service status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Online Hyperlocal Service development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Online Hyperlocal Service are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.