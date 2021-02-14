Global And China Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software Scope and Market Size
Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
2D
3D
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace and Defense Industry
Shipbuilding Industry
Automobile and Train Industry
Machine Tool Industry
Others
Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market has been segmented as follows:
North America
United States
Canada
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of Middle East & Africa
In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Computer-Aided Manufacturing Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.
The key players covered in this study
Autodesk Inc.
Mastercam
SolidCAM Ltd.
EdgeCAM
ZWCAD Software Co., Ltd.
GRZ Software
BobCAD-CAM, Inc.
Cimatron Group
Camnetics, Inc.
MecSoft Corporation
Dassault Systèmes
Siemens Product Lifecycle Management Software Inc.