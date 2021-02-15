Global Intimate Underwear Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2024

Intimate Underwear, also known as undergarment, refers to a kind of clothing that people wear close to skin or under other clothes. Intimate Underwear products can be divided into four major product segments, namely, bras, underpants, sleepwear and loungewear, Shapewear and others.

Scope of the Report:

The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, the slow upward price trend in recent years will maintain. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions’ unfair methods of competition.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field.

The worldwide market for Intimate Underwear is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.7% over the next five years, will reach 103970 million US$ in 2024, from 71900 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Intimate Underwear in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

L Brands

Hanes Brands

Betkshire Hathaway (Fruit of Loom)

Triumph International

Wacoal

Marks & Spencer

Fast Retailing

PVH

Cosmo Lady

American Eagle (Aerie)

Gunze

Jockey International

Page Industries Ltd.

Embrygroup

Huijie (Maniform Lingerie)

Aimer

Your Sun

Lise Charmel

Rupa & Co. Limited

Debenhams

Wolf Lingerie

Bare Necessities

Hanky Panky

Tinsino

Maxwell Industries Limited

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Bras

Underpants

Sleepwear and Homewear

Shapewear

Thermal Clothes

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Department/General Merchandise Stores

Specialty Stores

Supermarket

Online Sales

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Intimate Underwear product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Intimate Underwear, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Intimate Underwear in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Intimate Underwear competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Intimate Underwear breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Intimate Underwear market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Intimate Underwear sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

