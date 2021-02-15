Global Coconut Milk Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2023

Coconut Milk Market Research Report: Information by Category (Conventional & Organic), Form (Powder, & Liquid), Packaging Type (Bottles, Cans, Pouches, & Others) Distribution Channel (Store-based & Non-store-based), & Region – Global Forecast till 2023

Market analysis

Coconut milk is obtained by using the de-watered nuts. The nuts are broken into little pieces and are then exposed to paring pursued by milk extraction; after this progression, the milk is separated and sent for a quality check to get exceedingly purified coconut milk. The rising reception of veganism over the world offers the market players worthwhile opportunities for development. In Asia-Pacific and African region, consumers are changing to vegetarian ways of life because of moral worries for animals and nature. Veggie diets are likewise seen as a sound and healthy diet and include the utilization of normal sustenance items, for example, coconut milk. However, the high price of coconut milk powder is expected to hinder the market growth. The global coconut milk market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.61% by reaching the valuation of USD 2,350.8 million during the forecast period 2018- 2023.

Market segmentation

The global coconut milk market is segmented on the basis of its category, form, packaging type, distribution channel, and regional demand. Based on its category, the market is bifurcated into organic and conventional. Based on its form, the market is segmented into powder and liquid. On the basis of its packaging type, the market is classified into Pouches, Bottles, Cans, Others. Based on its distribution channel, the market is distributed into store-based and non-store based. The former is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the global coconut milk market is divided into global regions like Europe, North America, Asia- Pacific, Middle East, LATAM, and Africa.

Major players

Danone SA (France), Theppadungporn Coconut Co., Ltd (Thailand), and Thai coconut Public Company (Thailand), McCormick & Company, Inc. (US), Goya Foods, Inc. (New Jersey), Dabur India Ltd (India), Vita Coco (US), Celebes Coconut Corp. (Philippines), Thai Agri Foods Public Co., Ltd (Thailand), are some of the major market players in the global coconut milk market.

