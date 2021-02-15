Super Absorbent Polymers Market Conveying Valuable Data In Forecast Year 2029

The global demand for super absorbent polymers reached 8,166.8 Kilo Tons in 2018, unveils the new research report on the super absorbent polymers market by PMR. As per PMR research study, the super absorbent polymers market is projected to grow by ~5% CAGR during the forecast period.

Changing consumer preference and growing awareness about hygiene products is expected to pave the way for super absorbent polymers market growth in the coming years.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market Report

How has the super absorbent polymers market evolved over the past four years?

What are some of the prevailing market dynamics in the super absorbent polymers market?

What shape is the super absorbent polymers market expected to take in terms of value during the study period?

What are the competitive developments and trends in the super absorbent polymers market?

What are the key challenges, opportunities, and improvement factors for super absorbent polymers market players?

What are some of the underlying macro-economic and industry factors impacting the growth of the super absorbent polymers market?

How is the competition structured at present and how has it evolved in the super absorbent polymers market over the past few years?

According to the analysis, disposable diapers is the major application segment for superabsorbent polymers. With increasing hygiene awareness all over the globe, the demand for baby diapers is increasing steadily. Super absorbent polymers used in baby diapers absorb urine readily and thus, owing to the convenience they offer, diapers are being readily adopted. Increasing demand for thinner diapers is creating demand for super absorbent polymers with higher absorbing properties.

Furthermore, factors such as increased demand for disposable diapers and adult incontinence products are expected to build-up growth potential for the super absorbent polymers market during 2019-2029. The global super absorbent polymers market has registered significant growth in the last few years and was valued at ~US$ 8.1 Bn in 2018. Riding on this wave of success, it is expected to reach a market valuation of ~US$ 13.6 Bn over the forecast period.

Rising Market Attractiveness of Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is one of the most attractive regions for the super absorbent polymers market in terms of consumption. Japan, China, and South Korea collectively account for the lion’s share in terms of production as they house many local as well as global producers of super absorbent polymers. Therefore, many of the local as well as global manufacturers are increasing their production capacities in order to cater to the growing demand for super absorbent polymers.

In October 2014, Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd. announced the expansion of its production capacity at the Himeji plant. The company planned to expand its production capacity up to 50,000 MT/Y.

In April 2014, BASF SE and Sinopec inaugurated two new plants for superabsorbent polymers and acrylic acid at their Verbund site, BASF-YPC Co., Ltd in China.

Disposable Diapers – A Prime Mover for the Super Absorbent Polymers Market

A robust market trajectory is projected for the super absorbent polymers market. In addition, disposable diapers using a sodium polyacrylate are expected to remain the prominent application of super absorbent polymers.

The disposable diaper industry has been experiencing robust growth rate, especially in developing economies such as China, India, Japan, etc. Increasing awareness for usage of disposable diapers and high birth rates in the region are expected to further drive the diaper industry growth.

Sodium polyacrylate is an ideal choice for personal care products, such as disposable diapers, adult incontinence products, and feminine hygiene items. Furthermore, sodium polyacrylate is also used as a thickening agent in industrial applications and is also used for water retention in the agriculture industry.

Super Absorbent Polymers Market: Vendor Insights

PMR’s business analysis also highlights pioneering insights into the competitive scenario of the super absorbent polymers market and strategies of significant market players. Some key players in the market are BASF SE, Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Evonik Industries AG, Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Co., Ltd., LG Chemicals Ltd., Sanyo Chemicals Industries Ltd., and Kao Corporation among others.

Manufacturers of super absorbent polymers have been focusing on building fast and more effective sales and distribution networks for their products across geographies. Furthermore, several leading players operating in the super absorbent polymers market are adopting various strategies related to consumer demand, such as expansion of production capacity and remarkable development in R&D to enhance their product portfolio.

