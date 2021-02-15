Global Thermal Interface Pads Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020

This report focuses on Thermal Interface Pads volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Thermal Interface Pads market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Semiconductor Packaging Materials

DOW Corning

Henkel AG

Laird Technologies

Parker Hannifin Corp

Honeywell International

The Bergquist Company

Stockwell Elastomerics

Fujipoly

Graftech International Holding

3M Company

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Segment by Type

Phase Change Material

Thermal Grease

Thermal Pads

Segment by Application

Consumer Electronics

Power Supply Units

Telecom Equipment

