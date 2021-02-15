Abrasive Waterjet Cutting Machine Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2015-2020

Abrasive waterjet cutting machines are designed for various
applications such as exotic metal & non-traditional material cutting,
glass/metal art, ceramic/stone cutting, gasket cutting, fiberglass cutting, and
foam product cutting. The abrasive waterjet cutting machine is used to
accurately and precisely cut metal parts in manufacturing industries. The
global abrasive waterjet cutting machine market is estimated to witness 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The rise in the demand and
sales of automobiles, increasing need for precise and accurate cutting of parts
and components, growing industrial sector in emerging economies, and rising
adoption of abrasive waterjet cutting machines in various end-use industries is
further expected to drive the growth of the global abrasive waterjet cutting
machines market during the forecast period.
Market Research Analysis
In terms of region, the global market for the abrasive waterjet
cutting machines is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the
rest of the world. Asia-Pacific is expected to hold the largest share in the
abrasive waterjet cutting machine market during the forecast period owing to
the growing foreign direct investments in the manufacturing sector and the
developing automotive and construction sectors are expected to increase the
demand and sales of abrasive waterjet cutting machine. Moreover, the region is
home to one of the largest manufacturing industries for machine tools,
automotive, electronics, consumer products, among others, globally.
Furthermore, the presence of emerging economies, such as China and India, is
also contributing to the market growth. On the other hand, North America is
projected to witness significant growth for the abrasive waterjet cutting
machine market. Growing investments in the aviation, automotive, and metal
cutting, furniture and glass industries and the presence of major market
players in the US and Canada, is expected to support the growth of the market
during the forecast period. Furthermore, growing investments in developing
advanced abrasive waterjet cutting machines, growing end-use industries, and
the rising number of construction and infrastructure development projects in
North America are expected to drive the demand for abrasive waterjet cutting
machine market in this region during the forecast period.
Key Players
The Leading Players in the Global Abrasive Waterjet Cutting
Machine Market include AUTOPRO-UP Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Waterjet Sweden
AB (Sweden), and DARDI International Corporation (China), Omax Corporation
(US), KMT Waterjet (US), Hornet Cutting Systems (US), Koike Aronson (Japan),
Semyx (US), Colfax Corporation (US), Lincoln Electric Company (US), Flow
International (US).
