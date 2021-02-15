Global Traveler Security Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Global Traveler Security Services Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

Market Snapshot

Global Traveler Security Market is expected to reach USD 1,422.7 Million by the end of 2024, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the review period. Traveler security services are a set of security services that are offered to enterprises, government agencies, and families to guarantee their security whenever they travel to another country. The rising business travel expenditure increased the count of international traveler, and increasing demand among enterprises to give safe and secure travel experience to their employees.

The Global Traveler Security Market is accounted to register the highest market growth during the review period owing to the existence of several global, regional, and local vendors across the world. The global traveler security services market is highly competitive, with all the players competing to leverage the market. The global vendors compete on the basis of digital services, pricing, reliability, and services. All the vendors need to offer and maintain modern consultancy for global risk management and improved mitigation solutions to survive and succeed in a strongly competitive market.

Market Segmentation

The Global Traveler Security Market has been categorized by Service Type, Organization Size, Industry, and Region.

Based on Service Type, the global traveler security services market has been divided into risk consulting, contingency and crisis management planning, emergency response, legal compliance, investigations, privacy and fraud preventions, threat assessment, and others.

Depending on Organization Size, the global market has been segregated into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. Based on Industry, the market has been bifurcated into government and public sectors, families, and corporate.

Regional Analysis

Region-specific analysis of the global traveler security market has been segregated into four regions, namely North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

In 2018, North America contributed the largest share of 37.9% of the traveler security services market and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.2% during the review period.

Europe is expected as the second-largest contributor to the global market and registers a substantial market growth at a high CAGR of 9.1% by 2025. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapid expansion in the traveler security services market during the forecast period. The Middle East & Africa is anticipated to exhibit considerable market growth owing to increasing travel and tourism industry, growing vendors for traveler security and emerging corporate sector.

Major Players

The Prominent Players in the global traveler security services market are TigerSwan, SOS Security LLC, GardaWorld, Drum Cussac, Solace Global Limited, American International Group, Inc., Northcott Global Solutions Ltd, Sicuritalia Group Holding SpA, Integrated Security Services, Inc., Pinkerton Consulting & Investigations, Inc., TRACK24, Anvil Group, Global Rescue LLC and Sicuro Group LLC among others.

COVID 19 Impacts

We are continuously tracking the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various industries and verticals within all domains. Our research reports include the same and help you understand the drop and rise, owing to the impact of COVID-19 on the industries. Also, we help you to identify the gap between the demand and supply of your interested market. Moreover, the report helps you with the analysis, amended government regulations and many other useful insights.

