Global 3D Time of flight (ToF) Sensors Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Scope of the Report:
The worldwide market for 3D Time of flight (ToF) Sensors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly over the next five years, will reach million US$ in 2024, from million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
This report focuses on the 3D Time of flight (ToF) Sensors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Texas Instruments
STMicroelectronics
PMD Technologies
Infineon
PrimeSense (Apple)
MESA (Heptagon)
Melexis
ifm Electronic
Canesta (Microsoft)
Espros Photonics
TriDiCam
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Half-QQVGA ToF Image Sensor
QVGA ToF Image Sensor
Others
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Consumer Electronics
Robotics and Drone
Machine Vision and Industrial Automation
Entertainment
Automobile
Others
