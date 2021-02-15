Global Forklift Rental Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

In 2018, the global Forklift Rental market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Forklift Rental status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Forklift Rental development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Zahid Tractor and Heavy Machinery

Al-Iman for Contracting & Trading

Kanoo Machinery

Peax Equipment Rental

Byrne Equipment Rental

Al Faris

ISDC Rental Company

Bin Quraya Rental

Hertz Equipment Rental Corporation

Al Walid Equipment Rental

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

1–3.5 Tons

3.5–10 Tons

Above 10 Tons

Market segment by Application, split into

Construction

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Food & Beverages

Chemical Industry

Other

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

