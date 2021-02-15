Global Folding Carton Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2019

Folding cartons are paper-based container boxes used in the packaging of various durable goods. These are a flexible, cost-effective, lightweight, and durable form of packaging, and find extensive application in the packaging of consumer and industrial goods. In addition, folding cartons are used for packing products of different shapes and sizes. Therefore, the end-user industries for folding cartons include the food industry, healthcare industry, personal and household care industry, and other industries.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Third-party-Logistics-3PL-Market-Overview-Size-Share-and-Trends-2020-2026-02-02

A large number of consumers are spending on convenience food items as well as ready to eat (RTE) foods due to the rising standard of living. The demand for folding cartons is increasing around the world due to the increasing purchase volume of packaged food products. The folding carton market is expected to witness growth in the food industry during the estimated period due to the rising availability of products with a long shelf life, attractive carton packaging with aesthetic appeal, and folding cartons with innovative design, shape, and size.

China is one of the leading consumer of folding cartons, which contributes growth toward the folding carton market in APAC. The development of new manufacturing technologies and rising demand for folding carton packaging from the food industry will result in an increased adoption of folding cartons in the region. The folding boxes market will continue to grow in the region throughout the predicted period due to the introduction of active and intelligent packaging with anti-counterfeit technology.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Cerebrovascular-DiseasesResearch-Report-2021-02-03

The global Folding Carton market was valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Folding Carton volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Folding Carton market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect.

Regionally, this report categorizes the production, apparent consumption, export and import of Folding Carton in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India.

For each manufacturer covered, this report analyzes their Folding Carton manufacturing sites, capacity, production, ex-factory price, revenue and market share in global market.

ALSO READ : https://www.evernote.com/shard/s378/sh/5b5e7c46-f386-c8be-2894-8af463d808fa/275f380e9865fccf9bcf0d1fbc8fd23e

The following manufacturers are covered:

Graphic Packaging International

Smurfit Kappa

Sonoco

WestRock

All Packaging Company

Amcor

Bell Incorporated

Delta Packaging

International Paper

Mayr Melnhof Karton

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/p/ced3f3a9

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Rectangular Sleeve

Standard Reverse Tuck

Standard Straight Tuck

Mailer Lock

Bellows (Gusset) Tuck

Others

ALSO READ : https://justpaste.it/3tgj4

Segment by Application

Food Products

Healthcare

Household Care

Personal Care

Tobacco

Others

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/