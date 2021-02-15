Global Transportation as a service (TaaS) Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

This report focuses on the global Transportation as a service (TaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Transportation as a service (TaaS) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Uber
Didi
Lyft
GETT
Hailo
Addison Lee
Ola Cabs
Meru Cabs
BlaBla Car
Mytaxi
Grab Taxi
Kako Taxi
Hailo
SideCar
Flywheel
VIA
Curs
Ingogo
Chaffeur-Prive
Lecab
Easy
Careem
ZipCar (Avis Budget Group)
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Based Android Platform
Based iOS Platform
Market segment by Application, split into
Below 25 Years
25-40 Years
Above 40 Years
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
