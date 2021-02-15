Global Denim Fabric Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalDenim Fabric Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Scope of the Report:This report studies the Denim Fabric market, Denim is a textile of sturdy cotton warp-faced twill in which the weft passes under two or more warp threads. It is a characteristic of most indigo denim that only the warp threads are dyed, whereas the weft threads remain plain white.

The global consumption of denim fabric increases from 5493.7 million meters in 2012 to 6618.1 million metres in 2016, at a CAGR of more than 4.77%. In 2016, the global denim fabric market is led by China, India, Europe and North America. At present, the major manufacturers of denim fabric are concentrated in China and India.

In terms of volume, the Global Denim Fabric market sales was 6618.1 Million Meters in 2016, and is predicted to reach 9130.1 Million Meters in 2023, with a CAGR 4.70% from 2016 to 2023.

Denim Fabric downstream is wide and recently denim fabric has acquired increasing significance in various fields of clothing, household items, cowboy accessories and many other fields. Globally, the denim fabric market is mainly driven by growing demand for clothing.

The worldwide market for Denim Fabric is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 4.1% over the next five years, will reach 25100 million US$ in 2024, from 19700 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Denim Fabric in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Vicunha

Canatiba

Isko

Arvind

Aarvee

Nandan Denim Ltd

Santana Textiles

Weiqiao Textile

Partap Group

Black Peony

Orta Anadolu

Jindal Worldwide

Etco Denim

Raymond UCO

Bhaskar Industries

Sangam

Oswal Denims

Suryalakshmi

Xinlan Group

Artistic Fabric Mills

Foshan Seazon Textile and Garment

Cone Denim

Zhejiang Sitong Textile Fashion

Weifang Lantian Textile

Bafang Fabric

KG Denim

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Light Denim Fabric

Medium Denim Fabric

Heavy Denim Fabric

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Jeans

Shirt

Jacket

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Denim Fabric product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Denim Fabric, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Denim Fabric in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Denim Fabric competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Denim Fabric breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Denim Fabric market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Denim Fabric sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

