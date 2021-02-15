Global Cosmetic Products Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global cosmetic products market by type (skin care products, hair care products, makeup & color cosmetics, deodorants & perfumes, others), by product-category (organic, herbal, oil-free, alcohol-free, cruelty-free, others), by distribution channel (supermarket/hypermarket, specialty stores, cosmetic stores, e-commerce, drug stores, others) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.
The major players in global cosmetic products market include:
- L’Oréal S.A. (France)
• Avon Products, Inc (U.S.)
• The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (U.S.)
• Oriflame Holding AG (Switzerland)
• Beiersdorf AG (Germany)
• Kao Corporation (Japan)
• Unilever (U.K.)
• Procter & Gamble Co. (U.S.)
The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:
Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Spain
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Rest of the World
Brazil
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
South Africa
Others
On the basis of type, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Skin Care Products
• Hair Care Products
• Makeup & Color Cosmetics
• Deodorants & Perfumes
• Others
On the basis of product-category, the global cosmetic products market has been categorized into the following segments:
- Organic
• Herbal
• Oil-Free
• Alcohol-Free
• Cruelty-Free
• Others
