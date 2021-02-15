Global Voice Over Internet Protocol Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “GlobalVoice Over Internet Protocol Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuyScope of the Report:

The global Voice Over Internet Protocol market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Voice Over Internet Protocol .

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Voice Over Internet Protocol market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Voice Over Internet Protocol market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Google

Huawei

Citrix

AT&T

Alcatel Lucent

Cisco

Orange

Ribbon Communication

Deutsche Telekom

Microsoft

Verizon

Avaya

Telenor

Jive Communication

Vonage

RingCentral

ZTE

Mitel

8×8

Nextiva

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Integrated Access/SIP Trunking

Managed IP PBX

Hosted IP PBX

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Personal Users

SMBs

Large Enterprises

