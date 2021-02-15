Global MOBILE VOIP SOFTWARE Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

Mobile VoIP Software Market

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Mobile VoIP Software Market. The growth sectors of the Mobile VoIP Software Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

The global mobile VOIP market is estimated to reach USD 58.21 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR 12.21% during the forecast period (2019–2025).

The global mobile VOIP market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, 2019–2025. The key factor driving the growth of the market is increasing reach of the Internet in different regions specifically in developing regions as well as increasing ownership of smartphones across the globe. Mobile VOIP services include voice, video and instant messaging services over mobile internet. Mobile VOIP offers several benefits to both individuals as well as businesses. It is a low-cost way of communication which saves a huge sum on communication. It helps in simplified conferencing without uninterrupted access across the globe. Most VOIP service providers offer additional services including file sharing, message deletion capability, and security to sensitive messages among others. All these benefits have led to continuous adoption of mobile VOIP services among businesses.

The mobile VOIP market comprises several large as well as mid-sized vendors who have been offering affordable and comprehensive services to the end-users. Due to the entry of a number of players in the market, the overall competition in the market has increased. Vendors operating in the market mainly compete on the basis of types of services offered, and overall price of the services.

Competitive Analysis

The prominent players operating in the mobile VOIP market are 3CX, Vonage, Microsoft Corporation, Facebook Inc., Rebtel, CommPeak Limited, 8×8, Inc., Nextiva, Phone Power, Tata Communications, VoIP Office, RingCentral, Inc., and Junction Networks

Segmental Analysis

The global mobile VOIP market has been segmented on the basis of type, service type, organization size, vertical, and region.

Based on service type, the mobile VOIP market has been segmented into voice, video, and instant messaging. Voice service accounted for the largest share in the year 2018. However, video service is expected to have largest share in the forecast period.

Based on OS type, the market has been segmented into Android, iOS, Windows, and others. Android OS type accounted for the largest share in the market and it is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The geographic analysis of the mobile VOIP market has been done for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

North America is expected to be the largest market for mobile VOIP during the forecast period. North America has been segmented into three countries, namely the US, Canada, and Mexico

