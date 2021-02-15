Categories
Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Report Description
This report analyzes the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market by material (paperboard, adhesives, inks, waxes) by product (corrugated & solid fiber boxes, set-up paperboard boxes, folding paperboard boxes) by application (durable goods, food & beverages, paper & publishing, chemicals) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global corrugated and paperboard boxes market include:

  • Mondi Group t(Austria)
    • Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)
    • International Paper Company (U.S.)
    • Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)
    • Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (U.S.)
    • Cascades Inc. (Canada)
    • DS Smith Plc (U.K.)

  • Klabin S.A.(Brazil)
    • Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)
    • Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited (China)
    • Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.)
    • Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan)
    • Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)
    • Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)
    • WestRock (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
U.K.
France
Germany
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World
On the basis of material, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:

  • Paperboard
    • Adhesives
    • Inks
    • Waxes

