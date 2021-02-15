Global Corrugated and Paperboard Boxes Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Report Description

This report analyzes the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market by material (paperboard, adhesives, inks, waxes) by product (corrugated & solid fiber boxes, set-up paperboard boxes, folding paperboard boxes) by application (durable goods, food & beverages, paper & publishing, chemicals) and by region; it also studies the top manufacturers in the market.

The global corrugated and paperboard boxes market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period 2017 – 2023.

The major players in global corrugated and paperboard boxes market include:

Mondi Group t(Austria)

• Georgia-Pacific Corporation (U.S.)

• International Paper Company (U.S.)

• Smurfit Kappa Group (Ireland)

• Graphic Packaging International, Inc. (U.S.)

• Cascades Inc. (Canada)

• DS Smith Plc (U.K.)

Klabin S.A.(Brazil)

• Oji Holding Corporation (Japan)

• Nine Dragons Paper (Holding) Limited (China)

• Packaging Corporation of America (U.S.)

• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd (Japan)

• Orora Packaging Australia Pty Ltd (Australia)

• Rengo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

• WestRock (U.S.)

The market revenue and share have been analyzed with respect to the following regions and countries:

Americas

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

France

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

On the basis of material, the global corrugated and paperboard boxes market have been categorized into the following segments:

Paperboard

• Adhesives

• Inks

• Waxes

