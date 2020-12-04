North America Intragastric Balloon Market size to accrue significant proceeds by 2026

The market analysis on North America Intragastric Balloon Market provides a holistic view on the overall industry along with laying significant focus on crucial details pertaining to its foothold in the global economy and its applications across multiple end-user industries and sectors.

According to the given report, the North America intragastric balloon industry recorded a valuation of USD 10.0 million in 2019 and is further anticipated to surpass a mammoth of USD 35 Million By 2026, while depicting a CAGR of over 17% through 2026. Besides, the study also includes information on the current market scenario, developing technologies, widely spread competitive landscape, future growth prospects, tactics undertaken by market rivals, and vivid market segmentations.

The research report also lays emphasis on the fundamental factors that are propelling the market growth over the foreseeable period, along with offering elaborative details of the trends that the industry is characterized by.

The overall North American intragastric balloonmarket is divided on the basis of various filling material, end-use, product, regions, and competitive landscape spectrums.

By filling material, intragastric balloons are classified as saline-filled and gas-filled balloons. Gas filled balloons held 35% market share in 2019 and will witness lucrative growth over the analysis timeframe. Attributes such as bacteria resistance, gastric acid resistance, and lightweight nature of the balloon will boost the adoption rates. Furthermore, increasing patient compliance during removal and resistance to spontaneous deflation will further fuel the market expansion.

The market of North America intragastric balloon is diversified into U.S., Canada and its analysis has also been addressed in the document. The report incorporates analysis on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets, along with the trending growth opportunities prevalent in every region, their growth rates over the projected timeframe, technologies used, regulatory reforms, and individual market share.

The market was dominated by the U.S. intragastric balloon market. The U.S. market will exhibit nearly 18% CAGR over the analysis period. Factors such as growing obesity rates in the country due to sedentary lifestyle and increased consumption of junk food, and growing demand for minimally invasive techniques will spur the market expansion.

The overall intragastric balloon of North America industry is highly consolidated and claims presence of companies like Allurion Technologies, Apollo Endosurgery Inc., Halex Istar Industria Farmaceutica Ltd., Helioscopie Medical Implants, Obalon Therapeutics Inc., and Reshape Lifesciences Inc whose individual market shares and company profiles have been enlisted in the report. Moreover, the analysis also includes the firms’ strategies and their stance in the global landscape.

[TOC Chapters]

Chapter 4. North America Intragastric Balloon Market, By Product

4.1. Key trends in North America intragastric balloon, by product

4.2. Single intragastric balloon

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.2.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3. Dual intragastric balloon

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.3.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4. Triple intragastric balloon

4.4.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

4.4.2. Procedure data, by country, 2015 – 2026

4.4.3. Units sold, by country, 2015 – 2026)

Chapter 5. North America Intragastric Balloon Market, By Filling Material

5.1. Key trends in North America intragastric balloon, by application

5.2. Saline-filled balloon

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

5.3. Gas-filled balloon

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecast, by country, 2015 – 2026 (USD Million)

