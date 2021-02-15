What Investors should know about the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Research Report 2021

Global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market contains the information from 2014 to 2024. The global market for frozen fruits and vegetables has witnessed continued demand during the last few years and is projected to reach 751 million tons by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.34% from 2016 to 2024. Increase in versatile demand across various food and beverage segments particularly convenience foods and beverages is likely to drive the global Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market

Major Key Players

This report includes a study of strategies, of major Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Dole (U.S.), Ardo NV (Belgium), HJ Heinz (US), Simplot Australia PTY Ltd (Australia), General Mills (U.S.), Findus Sverige AB, (Sweden), Pinnacle Foods Corp. (US), and BONDUELLE Group (France).

Regional Analysis

APAC will witness maximum growth in the watermelon market followed by North America. However, volume wise market size will continue to be higher under APAC region with 66% share. With increasing disposable incomes in India and China and growing demand for watermelon frozen and processed products will drive higher demand for watermelon.

. Frozen fruits and vegetables can be preserved for a long period of time due to increase in the shelf-life. Hence the frozen fruits and vegetables market is growing rapidly. North America is emerging market, accounting for 719 kilo tonnes and is expected to grow at a CAGR 1.89% by 2024.

Reasons to buy

This report includes in-depth study analysis of frozen fruits and vegetables market

It covers market segmentation by type, sub-type, form, packaging and application

It helps in identifying region-wise major suppliers and understand consumption patterns

The report will provide useful and premium insights that will support in investments for frozen fruits and vegetables and allied companies providing details on the fast growing segments and regions

Key Findings

Increase in demand for confectionery, bakery and dairy products specifically in berries will drive demand for kiwi and apricots among the frozen fruit segments.

Increase in demand for RTE foods will drive demand for frozen spinach and other legumes among the frozen vegetable segments.

NOTE: Our Team of Researchers are Studying Covid19 and its Impact on Various Industry Verticals and wherever required we will be considering Covid19 Footprints for Better Analysis of Market and Industries.