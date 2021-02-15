Global CCTV Camera Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020

CCTV Camera Market

The sudden challenges created by the ongoing COVID-19 are captured effectively to exhibit the long term growth projections in the MRFR report on Security Camera Market. The growth sectors of the Security Camera Market are identified with precision for a better growth perspective.

MRFR regional study suggest that North America CCTV market is expected to register 12.57% CAGR across the review period. By 2024, the CCTV market in North America can value at above USD 5,134.6 Mn. The rise in the implementation of video surveillance solutions that are based on network can support the regional market growth.

Mass surveillance tools from CCTV to drones, China has mobilized them to monitor quarantined people, which will aid in tracking the infected and preventing those at risk. From China to Israel to South Korea, governments across the globe are deploying technology to track and control the COVID-19 outbreak as they proliferate unprecedentedly. The government of the Republic of China installed CCTV cameras at apartment doors of suspects with a 14-day quarantine to ensure their stay. Israel, South Korea, and Singapore with the assistance of insights derived from video camera footage are able to trail COVID-19 in their regions. CCTV are allowing high levels of surveillance in the pandemic.

Market Research Future (MRFR), analysed the worldwide CCTV camera market for the evaluation period (2018 to 2024). As per MRFR study, the CCTV market is expected to rise at 12.90% CAGR through the review period. There are numerous determiners of the CCTV market, following threating factors and contributions of reputed players are inked in the report. MRFR analyst recorded the CCTV global market at USD 15,503.0 Mn. Our proficient analysts deployed fail safe research methodologies and estimated the market value at USD 31,190 Mn by 2024.

There are different implications of CCTV. Dome security camera, Bullet security camera, box security camera, PTZ security camera, and thermal security camera are types of CCTV cameras that fits different surveillance requirements. The wide range of bullet security CCTV camera applications can generate revenue above USD 4,239.2 Mn on conclusion of the review period. The dome security camera segment of the market can dictate the CCTV market rise. The ease of installations of these cameras can prompt the expansion of the CCTV camera market.

The dome-like shape of dome security cameras are feasible as surveillance systems inside casinos, homes, restaurants, and retail stores. Pan ort tilt or zoom (PTZ) cameras allow users remote control due to surveillance DVR operations of lenses. Box style CCTV cameras avails users with preference for lens that can suite video surveillance applications. Thermal cameras can function under every weather conditions, thus primarily suitable for outdoor security requirements. Thermal security cameras use heat radiation or invisible infrared to produce I images. Cost effectiveness and intelligence of thermal cameras are factors that strikes high sales figure.

The rise in popularity of smart homes, increased security concerns, and feasibility of installation are drivers that can rise the CCTV camera global market through the study period. On the contrary, problems regarding privacy and data loss are expected to limit the expansion of the market in the forecast period. However, the emergence of smart infrastructure and advancements in wireless IP cameras can create multiple growth prospects for the global CCTV camera market.

Over the past years, enterprises, governments, businesses, and residents are paying more attention to prevent their people and assets from devastating threats, terrorist attacks, natural disasters, and civil unrest. The safety and security of people and assets involves real-time monitoring of public places and their activities, and tracking activities in surroundings. Video surveillance plays a pivotal role in the establishment of safer and smarter cities achieved via reduction in crime rates and strict implementation of preventive measures. The rise in criminal activities and terror attacks led to surge in need for high-level surveillance services across the world.

