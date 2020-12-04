North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market share to record substantial gains by 2026

The research report on North America Autoimmune Disease Diagnostics Market provides an in-depth analysis of this industry with pivotal details subject to its overall position in the global landscape and its applications across various end-user sectors.

As per the report, North America autoimmune disease diagnostics industry size crossed USD 5.5 billion in 2019 and is likely to reach USD 6.5 Billion Opportunity by 2026, growing at an expected CAGR of over 2% over 2020-2026. In addition to this, the study also encompasses crucial information on the current market scenario, evolving technologies, widespread competitive landscape, growth prospects, industry tactics, and vivid market segmentations.

Moreover, the report also offers insight to various factors that would potentially drive the growth graph of the industry over the foreseeable time period, along with delivering minute details on the ongoing trends that the North America autoimmune disease diagnostics industry is characterized by. The North American autoimmune disease diagnostics market, as per given report, is fragmented on basis of product, regions, and competitive landscape.

Systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics market was valued at over USD 2.0 billion in 2019. High prevalence of these diseases along with increasing awareness levels will boost disease diagnostics rate over the foreseeable future. Technological advancements such as development of multiple autoantibodies screening tests allow early disease diagnosis and treatment that further stimulates the market growth. Favorable government policies such as awareness campaigns conducted by National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society will serve to be impact rendering factor for the overall market growth.

The overall North America autoimmune disease diagnostics market is diversified into various regions and economies including U.S., Canada and its complete analysis has been enclosed in the report as well. It lays focus on various factors supporting the growth of regional markets in tandem with trending growth opportunities existing in every region, their individual growth rates, technologies being used, stringent regulatory reforms, and much more.

The market was led by U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market and is estimated to show a positive trend throughout the projection period. Canada autoimmune disease diagnostics business is forecasted to follow U.S. autoimmune disease diagnostics market progressing at 1.9% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. Growing prevalence of autoimmune diseases in Canada is propelling the market growth. According to the recently published article, around 5 million Canadians are affected by autoimmune diseases. Canada spent around 10.4% of the total GDP on healthcare sector in 2014. Healthcare spending in Canada is continuously increasing and the trend is anticipated to continue over forecast timeframe. Additionally, growing research & development activities in the country will highly impact Canada autoimmune disease diagnostics industry growth.

Taking into account the competitive landscape, autoimmune disease diagnostics industry in North America is highly consolidated and boasts of presence of companies like Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Hemagen Diagnostics, Inova Diagnostics, Inc., Quest Diagnostics, SQI diagnostics, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Siemens Healthineers, and Crescendo Bioscience, Inc. The report includes details on sales spectrum of each of these firms, their strategies to sustain their position in the market, individual company profiles and market share, and position in the overall ecosystem.

