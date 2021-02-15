Global Liquid Roofing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Liquid Roofing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy

Liquid Roofing market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Liquid Roofing market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Liquid Roofing market is segmented into

PU/Acrylic Hybrids

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Bituminous

Silicone Coatings

Segment by Application, the Liquid Roofing market is segmented into

Residential Buildings

Commercial Buildings

Public Infrastructure

Industrial Facilities

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Liquid Roofing market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Liquid Roofing market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Liquid Roofing Market Share Analysis

Liquid Roofing market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Liquid Roofing business, the date to enter into the Liquid Roofing market, Liquid Roofing product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

BASF

DowDuPont

Saint-Gobain

3M

Akzonobel

Sika

Kraton Performance Polymers

Gaf Materials

Johns Manville

Kemper System

