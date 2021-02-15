Point Of Care CT Imaging Market Share Size, Sales volume, Analysis Growth by 2028

Global Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Overview

The global point of care CT imaging market is foreseen to register promising growth trajectory during 2019–2029. Point of care imaging services are gaining traction owing to their ability to offer instantaneous diagnosis and treatment. Thus, these services assist in minimizing the hospital visits of patients. This factor is driving the growth of the point of care CT imaging market.

An upcoming report on the point of care CT imaging market intends to provide analysis of all important factors supporting or restraining the growth of this market. This aside, the report delivers trustworthy statistics on volume, shares, and revenues of the market for point of care CT imaging.

The segmentation of the global point of care CT imaging market is performed on the basis of application, product, end-use, and region. Based on product, the market for point of care CT imaging is bifurcated into compact CT scanners and full-sized CT scanners.

Global Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Growth Dynamics

Products from point of care CT imaging market find application in various healthcare segments including neurology, musculoskeletal, respiratory, and ENT. The growing number of patients living with neurological disorders including brain tumor is one of the key factors supporting growth of the market for point of care CT imaging.

The global point of care CT imaging market is estimated to witness prominent expansion opportunities in the years ahead. Key reason for this estimation is the growing focus of several players to increase their investment in research and development activities. In addition to this, the market is projected to gain promising avenues for growth due to current COVID-19 pandemic.

In recent period, there is increased inclination in healthcare sector toward the use of point of care computed tomography. Key factor for this popularity is the ability of this system to offer precise and swift imaging. Apart from this, the global point of care CT imaging market is growing on the back of increased number of patients’ hospitalization due to traumatic brain injury (TBI) in all worldwide locations.

Global Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Competitive Analysis

Enterprises working in the point of care CT imaging market are growing efforts to withstand in the aggressive competitive landscape of this market. Some of the key tactics used by industry leaders include mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. This aside, several vendors are concentrated on incorporating advanced technologies in their products. All these moves are pinpointing at the superlative growth of the global point of care CT imaging market in the forthcoming years.

The list of important players in the global point of care CT imaging market includes:

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Xoran Technologies, LLC

CurveBeam

Carestream Health

NeuroLogica Corp.

Planmed

Global Point Of Care CT Imaging Market: Regional Assessment

The global point of care CT imaging market is spread across five key regions, namely, the Middle East and Africa, North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Among the important regions, North America is one of the dominating regions in the market for point of care CT imaging. Key reason attributed to this growth is presence of many key players in this region.

