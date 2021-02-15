Global Television Advertising (TV Commercial )Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2025

Summary – A new market study, “Global Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026” has been featured on WiseGuy
Scope of the Report:Scope of the Report:Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Television Advertising (TV Commercial ) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
CBS
Comcast
News
Viacom
Fisher Communication
Comcast
Cox Communications
Gray Television
LiveRail
Sinclair Broadcast Group
Sun TV Network
The Walt Disney
Time Warner
TBC
TV Today Network
Univision Communication
Vivendi
WPP
Omnicom Group
DENTSU INC.
Publicis Groupe
IPG
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
by Form of announcement
AD Hoc Broadcast
Ordinary Advertising
Economic Information
Direct Selling Advertising
Text Ads
Other
by Duration
20 Seconds
60 Seconds
More than 60 Seconds
Market segment by Application, split into
Retail
Car
Entertainment and Game
Financial Services
Telecom
Consumer Goods
Healthcare Industrial
Other
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America