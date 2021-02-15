Transportation Management System Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Transportation Management System market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Transportation Management System market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.
The key players covered in this study
SAP
Oracle
Manhattan Associates
Descartes
JDA Software
CTSI-Global
Inet-Logistics GmbH
Blujay Solutions
Mercurygate
Efkon AG
Metro Infrasys
TMW Systems
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Roadways
Railways
Market segment by Application, split into
Consumer Goods and Retail
Parcel and Package
Fire Station
Hospital
Travel and Tourism
Mining
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America