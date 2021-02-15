UK Thermal Power Market Report- by Product, Service, Indication, and Region – Global Forecast | UK Power Reserve Ltd

ReportsnReports added Latest UK Thermal Power Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine UK Thermal Power Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. UK Thermal Power Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

UK Power Reserve Ltd; SSE plc; Spalding Energy Company Limited; SembCorp Utilities (UK) Ltd; Scottish Power Ltd.; Npower Cogen Limited; Intergen (UK) Ltd.; EDF Energy Holdings Ltd; Drax Power Limited; Corby Power Ltd.

The report analyzes the power market scenario in the UK(includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro, pumped storage and renewable energy sources) and provides future outlook with forecasts up to 2030. The research details thermal power market outlook in the country and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in UK thermal power market. A detailed coverage of energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to thermal is provided in the report. The research also provides details of active thermal power plants in the country, upcoming thermal installation details and company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the UK power market and the UK thermal power market. The scope of the research includes-

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– Historical period is during 2010-2018 (unless specified) and forecast period is for 2019-2030.

– Power market scenario in the UK and provides detailed market overview, installed capacity and power generation trends by various fuel types (includes thermal, nuclear, large hydro and renewable energy sources) with forecasts up to 2030.

– Detailed overview of the UK thermal power market with installed capacity and generation trends, installed capacity by fuel type, net capacity addition by fuel type, owners share, and information on major active and upcoming projects.

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting thermal power development.

– The report will enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Identify key growth and investment opportunities in the UK thermal power market.

– Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data for thermal power market.

– Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industrys growth potential.

– Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events.

– Identify key partners and business development avenues.

– Understand and respond to your competitors business structure, strategy and prospects.

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable energy is expected to contribute more than 50% of the power mix in the country.

2.3 Gas remains the dominant source of thermal power in the country in 2030.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Report Guidance

4 Power Market, United Kingdom, 2010-2030

4.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Overview

4.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Share in Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Power Market, United Kingdom, Net Capacity Additions by Fuel Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.4 Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Technologies Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation by Fuel Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Technologies Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom

5.1 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Overview

5.2 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.2.1 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Technology, 2010-2030

5.3 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation, 2010 – 2030

5.4 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Market Size, 2018-2020

5.5 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Coal Power Market, United Kingdom, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants

5.5.2 Oil Power Market, United Kingdom, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.5.3 Gas Power Market, United Kingdom, Top 10 Operational Thermal Power Plants, 2018

5.5.4 Gas Power Market, United Kingdom, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Renewable Energy Policy Framework, United Kingdom

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Electricity Market Reform 2011

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 Climate Change Act

6.4.1 Ambitious 2030 Carbon Reduction target

6.5 Renewable Energy Strategy 2009

6.6 Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin

6.7 Renewable Obligation Order

6.8 Contracts for Difference

6.9 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

6.10 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

6.11 Carbon Price Floor

6.12 Carbon Price Support

6.13 Climate Change Levy

6.14 UK green energy investment halves after policy changes

6.15 Feed-in-Tariffs

6.15.1 Solar Power FiT

6.15.2 Wind Power FiT

6.15.3 Hydropower FiT

6.15.4 Biopower FiT

6.16 Feed in tariffs to end in 2019

6.17 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

6.17.1 Carbon Reduction Commitment Energy Efficiency Scheme

6.17.2 Enhanced Capital Allowances

7 Thermal Power Market, United Kingdom, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: UK Power Reserve Ltd

7.1.1 UK Power Reserve Ltd – Company Overview

7.1.2 UK Power Reserve Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.1.3 UK Power Reserve Ltd – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: SSE plc

7.2.1 SSE plc – Company Overview

7.2.2 SSE plc – Business Description

7.2.3 SSE plc – SWOT Analysis

7.2.4 SSE plc – Major Products and Services

7.2.5 SSE plc – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Spalding Energy Company Limited

7.3.1 Spalding Energy Company Limited – Company Overview

7.3.2 Spalding Energy Company Limited – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Spalding Energy Company Limited – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: SembCorp Utilities (UK) Ltd

7.4.1 SembCorp Utilities (UK) Ltd – Company Overview

7.4.2 SembCorp Utilities (UK) Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.4.3 SembCorp Utilities (UK) Ltd – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: Scottish Power Ltd.

7.5.1 Scottish Power Ltd. – Company Overview

7.5.2 Scottish Power Ltd. – Business Description

7.5.3 Scottish Power Ltd. – SWOT Analysis

7.5.4 Scottish Power Ltd. – Major Products and Services

7.5.5 Scottish Power Ltd. – Head Office

7.6 Company Snapshot: Npower Cogen Limited

7.6.1 Npower Cogen Limited – Company Overview

7.6.2 Npower Cogen Limited – Major Products and Services

7.6.3 Npower Cogen Limited – Head Office

7.7 Company Snapshot: Intergen (UK) Ltd.

7.7.1 Intergen (UK) Ltd. – Company Overview

7.7.2 Intergen (UK) Ltd. – Major Products and Services

7.7.3 Intergen (UK) Ltd. – Head Office

7.8 Company Snapshot: EDF Energy Holdings Ltd

7.8.1 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd – Company Overview

7.8.2 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd – Business Description

7.8.3 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd – SWOT Analysis

7.8.4 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.8.5 EDF Energy Holdings Ltd – Head Office

7.9 Company Snapshot: Drax Power Limited

7.9.1 Drax Power Limited – Company Overview

7.9.2 Drax Power Limited – Head Office

7.10 Company Snapshot: Corby Power Ltd.

7.10.1 Corby Power Ltd. – Company Overview

7.10.2 Corby Power Ltd. – Major Products and Services

7.10.3 Corby Power Ltd. – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

8.5 Contact Us

8.6 Disclaimer

