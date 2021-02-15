Bahrain Cards and Payments Market Report- Opportunity, Analysis, Growth, Trends and Forecast | National Bank of Bahrain

ReportsnReports added Latest Bahrain Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Bahrain Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Bahrain Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

National Bank of Bahrain

Ahli United Bank

Bahrain Islamic Bank

Ithmaar Bank

BBK

Al Baraka Islamic Bank

HSBC

Standard Chartered

Citibank

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

Bahrain Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in Bahrain’s cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including direct debits, credit transfers, cheques, and cards during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry, and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including the market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers details of regulatory policy and recent changes in the regulatory structure.

Bahrain Cards and Payments Market Report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Bahrain’s cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in Bahrain’s cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including direct debits, credit transfers, cheques, and cards. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing Bahrain’s cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The emergence of digital-only banks will further push the adoption of debit cards in Bahrain. In April 2018, Gulf International Bank opened Sharia-compliant digital-only bank meem in Bahrain. The app-based bank allows customers to open current and savings accounts and receive a debit card, as well products including term deposits, credit cards, and personal finance. In November 2019, Bank ABC launched digital mobile-only bank Ila, which offers a current account and an instantly-issued virtual debit card for online transactions.

– Similar to other Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, Bahrain started introducing the Wage Protection System in phases from September 2019. The regulation mandates employers to pay wages electronically instead of via cash to ensure timely payments. This initiative will drive financial inclusion in the country and boost demand for banking products such as bank accounts and cards.

– Alternative payments are gradually gaining prominence in Bahrain. In March 2018, telecom operator VIVA Bahrain collaborated with payment gateway SADAD to launch the VIVA Cash mobile wallet. The wallet can be used to make both domestic and international fund transfers, as well as utility bill and in-store payments. Meanwhile, bwallet was launched by telecom operator Batelco in collaboration with electronic payment company Arab Financial Services in January 2018. The solution enables users to make fund transfers and in-store payments. The service is available at more than 40 brands with 300 retail outlets.

Table of Contents

Card-based Payments

E-commerce Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix