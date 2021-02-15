Global Anthracite Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Anthracite Market Highlights

Anthracite is a low volatile and high fixed carbon, which used in various industrial application such as fuel, steel making, sinter plants, indurating furnaces, furnace Anthracite replacement, and others. The main application of anthracite is as fuel, in steel industries, energy & power.

Anthracite is the high-level ranking coal because it is rigid, carbon concentrated, has less moisture content, and burns efficiently than other coals. Due to its excess carbon storage and low volatiles, anthracite is more reactive and efficient with respect to energy released than the lower–ranked coals and consequently has a lower environmental impact due to the lower greenhouse gas emissions.

Urbanization of the emerging economies is resulting in the largest migration of people in human history. The infrastructure required to support the resulting rapid growth is creating unprecedented demand for steel and the anthracite coal needed to produce it. Combined with declining coal reserves it is expected that there will be long-term global shortage of metallurgical coals. Approximately 500 million tons of new annual metallurgical coal production will be required by the end of the decade to service the growth in demand.

Key Players

Key players of the global Anthracite industry are: Blaschak Coal Corporation (US), Lehigh Anthracite (US), Atlantic Coal Plc. (UK), Atrum Coal Ltd (Australia), Celtic Energy (US), Vietnam National Coal-Mineral Industries Group (US), Sadovaya Group (Europe), Vostok Coal (Russia), Siberian Anthracite (Russia), Robindale Energy Services, Inc. (U.S) and others.

Anthracite Market Regional analysis:

The global COVID-19 analysis on anthracite coal market size is classified on the basis of mixed geographic segmentation which involves regions such as America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Out of all, Asia Pacific Anthracite industry is largest market owing to robust industry growth of application industry in China, Japan and India.

At a time Vietnam and Ukraine were the biggest exporters of anthracite are quickly decreasing from the market with their combined exports. The rapid decrease in anthracite exports appears unable to be supplied from other major exporters in Russia and South Africa, resulting in a tight supply and demand dynamic, creating a strong price environment.

China is major dominating country owing to large scale production of end user industries such as metallurgy and power & energy. Russia led to the second position in terms of producing anthracite followed by Ukraine, Vietnam, Korea, South Africa, US, and others. While the major exporter of anthracite in decreasing order are Vietnam, Russia, China, North Korea, South Africa, US, Germany, UK, and others. On the other hand the major importers of anthracite in decreasing order are China, Japan, South Korea, France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Brazil, and others.

Mining of high-quality anthracite occurs mainly in China, Russia, South Africa, Ukraine, the United States and Vietnam. There is sizeable production in some western European countries, but the quality is primarily suitable only for power generation. In terms of exporting, countries such as Russia and Ukraine have become the dominant suppliers to world markets over the past seven years due to their lower production costs. In Asia, Russia is constantly replacing China and Vietnam in various markets. In the western region, Ukraine is becoming the important anthracite supplier.

Russia has emerged in recent years as the key anthracite supplier to Europe and other markets around the world. Production in Ukraine has been affected by the conflict in the east of the country since 2014 but may recover from now on. Vietnam’s position as world supplier is continuous decaling due to its high cost producing charges. Other sources such as South Africa and the United States focus primarily on their domestic markets, with small exports.

