Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape forecast year

Anti-money laundering software is software used in the finance and legal industries to meet the legal requirements for financial institutions and other regulated entities to prevent or report money laundering activities. There are four basic types of software that address anti-money laundering: transaction monitoring systems, currency transaction reporting (CTR) systems, customer identity management systems and compliance management software.

The industry’s leading manufacturers are Oracle, Thomson Reuters and Fiserv, which accounted for 11.82%, 10.54% and 7.53% of revenue in 2019.

Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 100 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in 2020.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in three main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disruption, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

This report also analyses the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software industry.

Based on our recent survey, we have several different scenarios about the Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software YoY growth rate for 2020. The probable scenario is expected to grow by a xx% in 2020 and the revenue will be xx in 2020 from US$ 1213.4 million in 2019. The market size of Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software will reach xx in 2026, with a CAGR of xx% from 2020 to 2026.

With industry-standard accuracy in analysis and high data integrity, the report makes a brilliant attempt to unveil key opportunities available in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market to help players in achieving a strong market position. Buyers of the report can access verified and reliable market forecasts, including those for the overall size of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market in terms of revenue.

Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. For this version of the report, the segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue and forecast by each type segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The report offers an exhaustive geographical analysis of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market, covering important regions, viz, North America, Europe and China. It also covers key countries (regions), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, UAE, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by each application segment in terms of revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competition Analysis

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

On the whole, the report proves to be an effective tool that players can use to gain a competitive edge over their competitors and ensure lasting success in the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market. All of the findings, data, and information provided in the report are validated and revalidated with the help of trustworthy sources. The analysts who have authored the report took a unique and industry-best research and analysis approach for an in-depth study of the global Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software market.

The following players are covered in this report:

Oracle

Thomson Reuters

Fiserv

SAS

FIS (SunGard)

Experian

ACI Worldwide

Fico

Banker’s Toolbox

Nice Actimize

CS&S

Verafin

EastNets

AML360

Aquilan

AML Partners

Truth Technologies

Accuity (Safe Banking Systems)

BAE Systems

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Breakdown Data by Type

Cloud-based

On-premise

Anti-Money Laundering (AML) Software Breakdown Data by Application

Tier 1 Financial Institution

Tier 2 Financial Institution

Tier 3 Financial Institution

Tier 4 Financial Institution

