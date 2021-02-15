Spain Cards and Payments Market Report- Growth Opportunities,Top Companies, Regional Forecast | CaixaBank, BBVA, Santander

ReportsnReports added Latest Spain Cards and Payments Market research report estimates the market size by the end of year at a CAGR, by deep-dive analysis of the historical data for the years. The main objective of this report is to determine Spain Cards and Payments Market status, forecast, growth opportunity, market size by analyzing segments such as key market players, regional classifications, product type and application industry. Spain Cards and Payments Market also provides a comparative analysis of the market dynamics pre and post Covid19 outbreak.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

CaixaBank

BBVA

Santander

Bankia

Banco Sabadell

Bankinter

Banco Popular

BNP Paribas

Barclays

Visa

Mastercard

American Express

and more…

Spain Cards and Payments Market Report provides detailed analysis of market trends in the Spanish cards and payments industry. It provides values and volumes for a number of key performance indicators in the industry, including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques during the review-period (2015-19e).

The report also analyzes various payment card markets operating in the industry and provides detailed information on the number of cards in circulation, transaction values and volumes during the review-period and over the forecast-period (2019e-23f). It also offers information on the country’s competitive landscape, including market shares of issuers and schemes.

The report brings together research, modeling, and analysis expertise to allow banks and card issuers to identify segment dynamics and competitive advantages. The report also covers detailed regulatory policies and recent changes in regulatory structure.

This report provides top-level market analysis, information and insights into Spanish cards and payments industry, including –

– Current and forecast values for each market in the Spanish cards and payments industry, including debit, credit, and charge cards.

– Detailed insights into payment instruments including cash, cards, credit transfers, direct debits, and cheques. It also, includes an overview of the country’s key alternative payment instruments.

– E-commerce market analysis.

– Analysis of various market drivers and regulations governing the Spanish cards and payments industry.

– Detailed analysis of strategies adopted by banks and other institutions to market debit, credit, and charge cards.

Scope of this Report-

– The European Payments Council launched a pan-European instant credit transfer scheme in selected Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA) markets in November 2017. SEPA Instant Credit Transfer (SCT Inst) enables individuals to transfer a maximum of 15,000 ($17,183.22) within 10 seconds. Funds can be transferred instantly 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year. The launch of SCT Inst followed on from the introduction of Bizum in October 2016. Bizum is a common mobile payment platform jointly launched by 27 Spanish banks. It is integrated within the banks apps and lets users conduct P2P, in-store, and online transactions instantly through their mobile phones.

– The emergence of digital-only banks is likely to accelerate the shift towards electronic payments in Spain. In January 2016, CaixaBank launched its mobile-only imaginBank. Banco Pichincha introduced its digital bank Pibank in June 2018. The bank offers a fee-free payroll account that comes with a Visa debit card. In October 2019, Netherlands based digital-only bunq expanded its operations to all EU countries, including Spain. And in November 2019, France-based telecommunications company Orange launched digital-only Orange Bank in Spain. The bank offers current and savings accounts as well as a Mastercard debit card.

– Mobile wallet adoption and use is high in Spain. This was due to the availability of popular mobile wallet solutions including Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay as well as the increasing number of banks and financial institutions offering these mobile wallet services to their customers. In February 2019, Banco Pichincha, Pibank, and boon started offering Google Pay to their customers. In April 2019, ING joined Apple Pay in Spain, while digital-only banks and fintechs such as Revolut and Monese started to support Apple Pay in many European countries (including Spain) throughout the year. And in December 2019 Bankinter joined Samsung Pay, allowing its customers to add their payment cards to Samsung Pay and make payments using their mobile phone.

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Make strategic business decisions, using top-level historic and forecast market data, related to the Spanish cards and payments industry and each market within it.

– Understand the key market trends and growth opportunities in the Spanish cards and payments industry.

– Assess the competitive dynamics in the Spanish cards and payments industry.

– Gain insights into marketing strategies used for various card types in Spain.

– Gain insights into key regulations governing the Spanish cards and payments industry.

Table of Contents

Card-based Payments

Merchant Acquiring

E-commerce Payments

Mobile Proximity Payments

P2P Payments

Bill Payments

Alternative Payments

Payment Innovations

Payments Infrastructure & Regulation

Appendix