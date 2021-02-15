Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Global “Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels:

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is made by the aluminum alloy. The aluminum alloy wheel usually has better heat conduction and the weight is also lighter than the steel wheel. The aluminum alloy has relative smaller strength than the steel wheel, so it is applied in the passenger vehicle more than commercial vehicle. Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

The classification of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel includes Casting, Forging and Other. The proportion of Casting in 2017 is about 80.15%. Cast wheels are cheaper than forged wheels, which are lighter and stronger.

Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel are widely used in Passenger Vehicle and Commercial Vehicle. The more than half of Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheel is used in Passenger Vehicle, and the sales proportion in 2017 is about 94%

China and Europe is the main consumption places, with a consumption market share nearly 28.66% and 24.65% in 2017. Other regions also enjoy the major market share in global region.

In the future, the automotive aluminum alloy wheel will have a good future; the price fluctuation has relationship with the raw material. The technology will more mature and the monopoly phenomenon will be weakening. The installed rate in the commercial vehicle will increase.

The worldwide market for Automotive Aluminum Alloy Wheels is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 14700 million USD in 2024, from 12700 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

