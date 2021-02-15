Categories
Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco

Global “Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco:

  • Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon.

    Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

  • Nakhla
  • Godfrey Phillips India
  • Starbuzz
  • Eastern Tobacco
  • AL-WAHA
  • Mazaya
  • AlFakherdr
  • Al-Tawareg Tobacco
  • Shiazo
  • MujeebSons
  • Fantasia
  • Social Smoke
  • AL RAYAN Hookah
  • Cloud Tobacco
  • Haze Tobacco
  • Alchemisttobacco
  • Fumari
  • Dekang

    Scope of Report:

  • The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.
  • There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.
  • Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East &Africa. The Middle East & Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.
  • The worldwide market for Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.0% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million USD in 2024, from 730 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.
  • This report focuses on the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Market Segment by Types:

  • Single Flavor
  • Mixed Flavor

    Market Segment by Application:

  • Group Use
  • Personal Use

    The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

    Chapter 1, to describe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

    Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in 2017 and 2018.

    Chapter 3, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

    Chapter 4, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

    Chapter 12, Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

    Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

    Table of Contents of Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market:

    1 Market Overview

    1.1 Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Introduction

    1.2 Market Analysis by Type

    1.2.1 Type 1

    1.2.2 Type 2

    1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

    1.3.1 Application 1

    1.3.2 Application 2

    1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

    1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

    1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

    1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

    1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

    1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    1.4.4.5 Turkey Market States and Outlook (2014-2024)

    …..

    Continued..

