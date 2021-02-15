Global Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Industry Size 2021 by Estimation Growth, Market Breakdown, Data Triangulation and Forecast to 2024

Global “Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market” research report provides grainy analysis of the geographic regions, segmentation (types, applications), revenue forecasts and key players of the market. Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market report focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. Further, the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco market research report strategically insights based on recent developments, strategy analysis of the top vendors. It also covers market size, share, drivers, opportunity and challenges prevailing in the industry. The report covers segmental analyses for across the key region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

About Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco:

Hookah (Shisha) tobacco (also known as waterpipe tobacco, maassel, shisha, narghile, or argileh) is smoked with a hookah (waterpipe). Hookah tobacco comes in different flavors, such as apple, mint, cherry, chocolate, coconut, licorice, cappuccino, and watermelon. Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco Market Size Segment by Companies, this report covers:

Nakhla

Godfrey Phillips India

Starbuzz

Eastern Tobacco

AL-WAHA

Mazaya

AlFakherdr

Al-Tawareg Tobacco

Shiazo

MujeebSons

Fantasia

Social Smoke

AL RAYAN Hookah

Cloud Tobacco

Haze Tobacco

Alchemisttobacco

Fumari

Scope of Report:

The leading manufactures mainly are Nakhla, Godfrey Phillips India, Starbuzz, Eastern Tobacco and AL-WAHA. Nakhla is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 9% in 2017. The next is Godfrey Phillips India and Starbuzz.

There are mainly two type product of hookah tobacco market: Single Flavor and Mixed Flavor.

Geographically, the global hookah tobacco market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East &Africa. The Middle East & Africa held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 69% in 2017. The next is Europe.

The worldwide market for Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.0% over the next five years, will reach 1980 million USD in 2024, from 730 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Hookah (Shisha) Tobacco in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Market Segment by Types:

Single Flavor

Mixed Flavor Market Segment by Application:

Group Use