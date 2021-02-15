Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics:

Antisense therapy is a form of treatment for genetic disorders or infections. When the genetic sequence of a particular gene is known to be causative of a particular disease, it is possible to synthesize a strand of nucleic acid (DNA, RNA or a chemical analogue) that will bind to the messenger RNA (mRNA) produced by that gene and inactivate it, effectively turning that gene “off”. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

Glaxo Smith Kline

Sanofi Aventis / Genzyme

Isis Pharmaceuticals/ Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Arbutus Biopharma Ltd.

Silence Therapeutics

Bio-Path Holdings Inc.

Calando Pharmaceuticals

ICo Therapeutics

Quark Pharmaceuticals

Rexhan Pharmaceuticals

Biomarin/Prosensa

Regulus Therapeutics

Rxi Pharmaceuticals

Silenseed

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

RNA interference

SiRNA

MiRNA

Antisense RNA Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics Market Applications:

Oncology

Cardiovascular

Renal

Neurodegenerative

Respiratory

Genetic

Infectious Diseases

This report studies the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics market by product type and applications/end industries.

North America is a key market, with U.S. reflecting a number of RNAi therapeutics currently in developmental pipelines. A number of biotechnology companies have made considerably high investments for RNAi therapeutic development. Big pharmaceutical developers have entered into collaboration agreements or licensing deals with a number of smaller firms in an attempt to capitalize on the expected revenue growth of this market.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Antisense & RNAi Therapeutics.