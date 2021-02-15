Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Size 2021 by Share, Price, Trend and Forecast to 2024 Research Report by Absolute Reports

Global Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Electric Power Steering System (EPS) report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Electric Power Steering System (EPS) market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Electric Power Steering System (EPS):

Automotive Electronic Power Steering System is a very popular steering system, a power steering system that directly relies on the motor to provide auxiliary torque; Currently, most of the vehicle are installed the electronic power steering system, and the electronic power steering system can reduce about 5% fuel consumption. Global Market, by Manufacturers:

JTEKT

Bosch

NSK

Nexteer

ZF

Mobis

Showa

Thyssenkrupp

Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Types

C-EPS

P-EPS

R-EPS Electric Power Steering System (EPS) Market Applications:

Passenger Vehicle

The global consumption of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 62 million units in 2016, the CAGR is 8%, the Europe is the largest production region, it occupies about26% market share in 2016, the North America occupies about 18% market share, the JP&KR occupies about 18.6% market share, the China occupies about 21.1% market share;

The average price of the automotive electronic power steering system is about 323 usd per unit, the price shows downstream trend, the gross margin is about 21.78% in 2015, it has the similar trend with price;

In the future, the total install ratio will still have increase trend, and it will have great influence on the reduce of fuel consumption.