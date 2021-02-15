Peanuts Market Size 2021 by Share Growing Rapidly with Recent Trends, Size, Development, Revenue, Demand and Forecast to 2024

Categories
Global Peanuts Market forecast 2021-2024 report analyses the current and future competitive scenario of the global healthcare industry. Peanuts report gives an extensive analysis on segments including top companies, products, applications, revenue and regions. Some of the topics including such as Peanuts market size, drivers, trends, strategies and share. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

About Peanuts:

  • Peanuts are widely used edible nuts. The peanut or groundnut is a species in the family Fabaceae (commonly known as the bean, pea or legume family). Rosales belongs, leguminous annual herb, stems erect or prostrate, 30-80 cm long, petals and keel separated from the pod 2-5 cm long, 1-1.3 cm wide, expansive, thick pods, flowers and fruits of 6 – 8 months.

    Global Market, by Manufacturers:

  • China
  • India
  • Nigeria
  • United States
  • Sudan
  • Tanzania
  • Argentina
  • Myanmar
  • Chad
  • Senegal
  • Indonesia
  • Cameroon
  • Mali
  • Vietnam
  • Ghana

    Peanuts Market Types

  • Ordinary
  • Waspish type
  • Multi-grain type
  • Pearl bean type

    Peanuts Market Applications:

  • Food
  • Oil
  • Seed

    Peanuts industry share including production data, market challenges, sales profit, upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers, consumption, import, export, trade data, price, gross margin, analysis and forecast etc.

    Scope of Report:

  • In terms of peanuts production, China ranks first in the world. Meanwhile, China is also the largest consumer of peanuts with Nigeria being the worldâ€™s third largest producer, after China and India. But most of peanuts in these three countries are supplied for domestic market.
  • Global production of peanut country probably more than 100, the most common in Asia, followed by Africa. But the state is not too much for commodity production, the major producers in China and India, the largest area under cultivation.
  • From a global perspective, the overall upward trend of peanut production in the past four years (2012-2016) global peanut production increased from 41311 K tons to 45032 K tons.
  • Currently, China, India and Nigeria are the world’s three major peanut-producing countries. The planting area and output have maintained a leading position. In addition, the United States and Argentina as traditional peanut-producing countries, peanut output has increased greatly. Argentina is the only top four peanut one not having a relevant domestic market. About 70% of its production is for export. Now it has exceeded the other rivals to be the largest exporter.
  • Peanuts are high nutritional value of protein in plants. With the US, Europe, Japan and other countries off eating peanuts and other nuts food diet trend, consumption of peanut and its products increased year after year. Thus increasing future demand for peanuts, production and supply is bound to continue to grow.
  • With the enhancement of economic globalization and international trade activities, China peanut exports face more intense international competition, so the world’s major exporter of peanuts, peanut industry’s international competitiveness were analyzed and compared, peanut export States shall take appropriate measures, expand exports and increase export efficiency.
  • Peanuts contribute approximately 1.2% to the gross value of field crops. Peanuts can be consumed in an unprocessed state, but they also serve in the economy as raw materials for the manufacturing of various products. The production of peanuts is highly affected by the costs of production inputs as well as the demand for peanuts.
  • This report focuses on the Peanuts in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

    Global Peanuts Market, by Regions:

    • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
    • Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
    • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
    • South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)
    • Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

    Key questions answered in the Peanuts Market Report:

    • What are product scope, overview, opportunities, risk, and driving force of Peanuts market?
    • What are sales, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Peanuts?
    • What is upcoming technology advancements of Peanuts market?
    • What are regional analysis by types and applications of Peanuts?
    • What is price trends with upstream raw materials sourcing, downstream buyers?
    • What is sourcing strategy and growth prospects of Peanuts market?

