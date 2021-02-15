Agricultural Films Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Synopsis

Agricultural films are polymeric films used in plasticulture. The use of these films help reduce growing time, offers earlier harvest, and higher yields.

The rising population and the subsequent increase in the demand for food are driving the growth of the agricultural sector, which, in turn, is resulting in a growing demand for agricultural films. Plastics have superior properties such as durability, light weight, and transmittance and reflectance of ultraviolet, visible, near infrared, and middle infrared rays, and anti-drip and anti-fog. The limited availability of arable land due to rapid urbanization and industrialization in developing nations in Asia-Pacific is expected to drive the demand for agricultural films during the forecast period.

The presence of robust agricultural sectors in India, China, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand is another major driver for market growth in Asia-Pacific.

The disposal of agricultural films is a major challenge faced by end-users, which can be mitigated through recycling. Furthermore, the harmful effects of plastic on the environment coupled with stringent government regulations such as the Registration, Evaluation, Authorisation and Restriction of Chemicals (REACH) may hamper market growth. Research and development of the effective uses of these polymers in agriculture are leading to innovation, offering manufacturers lucrative opportunities for growth during the forecast period.

Some of the recent developments observed in the market include product launches. For instance, in 2015, BASF SE presented the ecovio biodegradable mulch film used for corn, tomato, potato, and cotton fields at the Xinjiang Ecological Agriculture Development Summit in China. The film demonstrated excellent mechanical properties, insulation and water retaining properties, UV resistance, and contributes to no soil pollution. In another instance, in 2017, Yuxi Xuri Plastics Production Co., Ltd, a leading greenhouse film manufacturer in China, adopted BASF’s plastic additive Tinuvin XT 100 to make a low-density polyethylene (LDPE) film.

Global Agricultural Films Market Share, by Polymer Type, 2017 (%)

Source: MRFR Analysis

Regional Analysis

The global agricultural films market has been analyzed with respect to five regions—Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The market in Asia-Pacific dominated the global market in 2017 owing to agriculture being the major occupation in the region. Moreover, rapid industrialization and urbanization in developing countries such as India, China, Indonesia, and Thailand have led to the limited availability of cultivable land, which is expected to drive the demand for agricultural films in the region.

The North American market accounted for the second-largest share in 2017 due to the increased demand for agricultural films in the farming of crops such as corn, wheat, and soybean.

The European agricultural films market is expected to grow at a significant rate as 90% of the agricultural produce in the region is consumed domestically.

The Latin American market is projected to grow due to the cultivation of wheat and corn in countries such as Argentina, Brazil, and Chile.

Lastly, the market in the Middle East & Africa is expected to grow at a slow pace due to the limited growth of the agricultural sector in the region.

Segmental Analysis

The global agricultural films market has been segmented by application, polymer type, and region.

On the basis of application, the global market has been segmented into geo-membrane films, greenhouse films, mulch films, and silage and stretch films.

Based on polymer type, the market has been segmented into LDPE, HDPE, LLDPE, EVA, EBA, reclaims, and others.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players operating in the global agricultural films market are Berry Global Inc. (US), Kuraray Co., Ltd (Japan), COVERIS (US), RPC Group Plc (UK), RKW SE (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), The Dow Chemical Company (US), Trioplast Industrier AB (France), Ab Rani Plast Oy (Finland), Grupo Armando Alvarez (Spain), Groupe Barbier (France), AL-PACK Enterprises Ltd. (Canada), Novamont S.p.A. (Italy), BRITTON GROUP INC. (UK), Plastika Kritis S.A. (Greece), Industrial Development Company sal (Lebanon), ACHILLES CORPORATION (Japan), POLIFILM (Germany), Anhui Guofeng Plastic Industry Co., Ltd. (China), and Agriplast Tech India Pvt. Ltd. (India).

Intended Audience

Agricultural film manufacturers

Traders and distributors of agricultural films

Production process industries

Potential investors

