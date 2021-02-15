Global Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2023

Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market Overview

Chickpea protein ingredients are rich in both soluble and insoluble dietary fibers. Being a good source of protein, chickpeas contain lesser calories and saturated fats compared to other protein sources; owing to which chickpea protein ingredients are gaining huge demand among health-conscious consumers. Due to the high protein content in chickpeas, chickpea protein ingredients are majorly used by food manufacturers to produce meat substitutes for vegan diet followers.

On the basis of type, chickpea protein ingredients market report is segmented into concentrates, isolates, and others. Among these, the concentrate segment accounts for the maximum revenue owing to the affordability of concentrated chickpea protein ingredients. Concentrates contain all nine essential amino acids that provide key nutritional benefits. Concentrate proteins also break down relatively quick, making its nutrients rapidly available to the body.

On the basis of form, chickpea protein ingredients industry is segmented into liquid and dry. The dry segment accounts for the maximum share in chickpea protein ingredients market analysis owing to the longer shelf life with cost advantage over liquid form. Moreover, the dry form has a better ability to withstand heat during processing as compared to the liquid form.

On the basis of category, the market is segmented into organic and conventional. The organic segment has been generating the maximum revenue in chickpea protein ingredients market, owing to the natural methods of chickpea cultivation. Organic chickpeas are cultivated without pesticides and inorganic fertilizers. Crop rotation is practiced regularly while cultivating organic chickpeas to make the land more productive and environment friendly than conventional methods.

Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market Segmentation

The global COVID-19 analysis on chickpea protein ingredients market has been segmented into type, form, category, application, and region.

The market on the basis of type has been segmented into concentrate, isolate, and others.

The market, by form, has been segmented into liquid and dry.

The market, by category, has been segmented into organic and conventional.

The market, by application, has been segmented into sports nutrition, energy bars, bakery & confectionary, snacks (sweet & savory), and others.

Chickpea Protein Ingredients Market Key Players

Some of the key players in the global chickpea protein ingredients manufacturers market are Nutriati, Inc. (US), Batory Foods (US), ChickP (US), InnovoPro (Israel), Cambridge Commodities Limited (UK), AGT Food and Ingredients (Canada), Ingredion Incorporated (US), Archer Daniels Midland Company (US), and Nirman Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd. (India).

