Global Modular Chillers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2027

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Modular Chillers Market is accounted for $2.40 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $4.84 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Growing commercial construction projects and stringent government regulations on energy efficiency and emissions are the key factors influence the market growth. Moreover, rising industrial applications will provide ample opportunities for the market growth. However, high setup cost is limiting market growth.

Modular chillers are ideal for space cooling and process cooling in commercial, residential, and industrial applications. Modular chillers are dependable, cost-effective chillers available in water-cooled and air-cooled types ranging in size from 20 to 60 nominal tons each. Modular chillers are compact in size, energy-efficient, and flexible in function. These chillers come in compact modules and can be connected in parallel from 6 units to 12 units to increase the overall cooling capacity of chiller systems.

By Application, water-cooled modular chillers segment is constantly enhancing due to its superior performance. These chillers are ideal for cooling at large commercial places. Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to presence of HVAC industries and growing population.

Some of the key players profiled in the Modular Chillers Market are Ingersoll Rand, Gree Electric Appliances, Carrier Corporation, Frigel Firenze, Midea Group, Multistack, Mcquay Air-Conditioning, Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning, Qingdao Haier, Mitsubishi Electric Hydronics & It Cooling Systems, Aermec, Climacool, Kingair Machinery, LG Electronics, Suzhou Sujing Bush Refrigeration Equipment, Tica Climate Solutions and Withair Industries.

Types Covered:

Air-Cooled Modular Chillers

Water-Cooled Modular Chillers

Applications Covered:

Residential

Industrial

Commercial

Hospital

Transportation

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

o Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

