Global Poultry Feed Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2026

According to Stratistics MRC, the Global Poultry Feed Market is accounted for $3161.1 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $4895.9 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.0% during the forecast period. Factors such as growing consumption of poultry meat, increase of domestic and international quick service restaurants in emerging countries are driving the market growth. However, rising raw material costs and disease outbreaks and environmental concerns are hampering the market growth.

Poultry feed has become very significant considering the rising population worldwide. Poultry have the advantage of being very efficient (amount of feed need vs. food produced) and a relatively short time period for return on investment in animals, equipment and feed. And it is referred to as “complete” feed, as, it is considered to contain all the vitamins, protein, energy, minerals, and other nutrients important for proper growth, egg production, and health of the birds.

By Additives, Probiotics & Prebiotics has witnessed the considerable growth due to it can potentially decrease enteric diseases in poultry and also improve their productivity. These substances have been planned to assist in the prevention of carcass contamination and improve the immune response in the chicken.

Based on geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period owing to varying lifestyles, growing disposable income and population growth are some of the factors fueling the market growth in this region.

Some of the key players profiled in the Poultry Feed Market include Archer Daniels Midland, BASF, Cargill Inc., Royal DSM N.V., Evonik Industries AG, Alltech Inc., Charoen Pokphand, Kyodo Shiryo Company, Heiskell & CO., Kemin Industries, Novozymes, Nutreco NV, Abf Plc and New Hope Group.

Additives Covered:

Amino Acids

Anti-oxidants

Probiotics & Prebiotics

Vitamins

Antibiotics

Feed Enzymes

Feed Acidifiers

Other Additives

Ingredients Covered:

Cereal by-products

Supplements

Molasses

Cereals

Oil

Oilseed Meals

Other Ingredients

Sources Covered:

Animal Proteins

Micro-Ingredients

Coarse Grains

Vegetable Proteins

Other Sources

Forms Covered:

Pellets

Scratch Grain

Mash

Briquettes

Granules/Particles

Powder

Other Forms

Types Covered:

Broilers

Layers

Turkey

Other Types

Natures Covered:

Organic

Conventional

Applications Covered:

Agricultural

Health Care

Utilities

Logistics

Industrial Production

Energy

Retail

Other Applications

Sales Channels Covered:

Indirect Sourcing

Direct Sourcing

Regions Covered:

North America

o US

o Canada

o Mexico

Europe

o Germany

o UK

o Italy

o France

o Spain

o Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

o Japan

o China

o India

o Australia

o New Zealand

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

o Argentina

o Brazil

o Chile

o Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o Qatar

o South Africa

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Free Customization Offerings:

All the customers of this report will be entitled to receive one of the following free customization options:

Company Profiling

o Comprehensive profiling of additional market players (up to 3)

o SWOT Analysis of key players (up to 3)

Regional Segmentation

o Market estimations, Forecasts and CAGR of any prominent country as per the clients interest (Note: Depends of feasibility check)

Competitive Benchmarking

Benchmarking of key players based on product portfolio, geographical presence, and strategic alliances

