Asia Pacific Automated 3D Printing Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Asia Pacific automated 3D printing market will grow by 40.4% over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $10.73 billion despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 43 figures, this 109-page report “Asia Pacific Automated 3D Printing Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific automated 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific automated 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Process, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Hardware

– 3D Printers

– Robots

– Other Hardware

Software

– Deployment & Integration

– Support & Maintenance

Service

Based on printing material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automated Polymer AM

– Automated Metal AM

– Other Automated AM

Based on process, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Material Handling

– Automated Production

– Part Handling

– Post Processing

– Multiprocessing

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Offering, Process, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Desktop Metal

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Co.

FlashForge Corporation

Formlabs Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Inc.

Leapfrog Automated 3D Printing

Markforged

Materialise NV

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Printrbot

Proto Labs Inc.

Robo 3D

Shining 3D

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Tiertime Corporation

Tinkerine Studios Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

XYZprinting Inc.

Zortrax

