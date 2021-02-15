Sports Nutrition MarketStatistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2021

Market Overview

Global Sports Nutrition Market is divided into three segments: Sports Food, Sports Drinks and Sports Supplements. Sports drink segment accounts for the largest share of 60%, and registered CAGR of 7.7% between 2010 and 2013. The growth in the sports drinks segment, which has a high market penetration, is expected to be comparatively less than sports food and supplement segment as the segments expand their product features to attract new consumers.

Major Key players

This report includes a study of strategies, of major Sports Nutrition Market players. It includes the product portfolios, developments of leading major players such as Glanbia Plc, PepsiCo Inc, GNC Holdings, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Company etc and others.

Regional Analysis

The U.S. remains the largest market for Sports Nutrition Market products in North America region. A settled regulatory environment related to sports nutrition products in the country helps in driving innovation in the sector. Also, high level of awareness regarding sports nutrition products among consumers entails presence of various brands in the market. The European market has evolved from catering to traditional consumers (athletes and bodybuilders) to new user groups such as lifestyle and recreational users. Increasing obesity level is driving consumers to adopt healthier lifestyle and number of gyms and fitness centers witnessed an increase during the review period. The number of health clubs in Europe increased from 45.40 million in 2012 to 49.20 million in 2013. Unlike, in the U.S., consumers in the European market are more inclined to powder drinks. However, like in the U.S., European consumers have high awareness of sports nutrition products. Rise is number of health clubs and fitness centers are driving the growth of sports nutrition products.

Study Objectives of Sports Nutrition Market

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next 10 years of the various segments and sub-segments of the global Sports Nutrition market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

