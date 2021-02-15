North America 3D Printing Materials Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 3D printing materials market is expected to grow by 16.4% annually in the forecast period and reach $2,616.8 million by 2030 with consideration of the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 32 tables and 69 figures, this 104-page report “North America 3D Printing Materials Market 2020-2030 by Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing materials market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd125

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printing materials market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Material Type, Material Form, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on material type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Plastics & Polymers

– Photopolymers

– Thermoplastics

– Nylon

– Polylatic Acid (PLA)

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polyethylene

– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

– Polypropylene

– Polycarbonate

– Other Polymers

Metals & Metal Alloys

– Gold

– Silver

– Stainless Steel

– Aluminium and Aluminium Alloys

– Graphene

– Titanium

– Other Metals

Ceramics

– Quartz

– Glass

– Silica

– Other Ceramics

Biocompatible Material

Laywood

Wax

Paper

Other Materials

Based on material form, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Liquid

Filament

– Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

– Polylactic Acid (PLA)

– Polyvinyl Alcohol (PVA)

– Polycarbonate (PC)

– Nylon

– High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS)

– Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol-Modified (PETG)

– Others

Powder

Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– U.S.

– Canada

– Mexico

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Material Type, Material Form, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd125

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Arcam AB

Arkema Group

BASF

CRP Technology Srl

DSM N.V.

EnvisionTEC GmbH

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne

Formlabs Inc.

Hoganas AB

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LPW Technology Ltd.

Materialise

Mcor Technologies Ltd.

Sandvik AB

Shenzhen eSUN Industrial Co., Ltd

SLM Solutions GmbH

Solidscape Inc.

Solvay

Stratasys Ltd.

(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/