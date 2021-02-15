Global Cosmetic Raw Materials Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

Cosmetic Raw Materials refers to the chemicals and materials used in the manufacturing of cosmetics.

Cosmetics are composed of a number of raw materials that are processed together to produce a final product.

The exact ingredients differ among products, but the types of raw materials tend to be the same.

These different types include active ingredients, aesthetic additions, and materials that influence product use. Diluents, stabilizers, and adjustment agents are also typical raw materials for cosmetics, as are ingredients that assist ease of production and increase marketing value.

First, fierce competition exists in cosmetic raw material industry. However, the major market is occupied by the giant transnational corporations like Evonik, Ashland and BASF. Consequently, it would be hard for small companies to survived and get high profit in this market. Globally, giant manufactures mainly distribute in United States and Europe. As North America and Europe are the largest consumers of cosmetics and other personal care goods, big cosmetic manufacturers are highly concentrated in these areas, which result in the highly developed market of cosmetic raw materials in this market.

Second, for the giant transnational corporations, their production bases are located in many areas, which are usually located near the end market. Clariant has manufacture sites in Germany, Brazil and China, and BASF has manufacture sites in Germany and India. For example, multinational consumer goods companies like L’Oréal, Kanebo and Unilever continue to pursue opportunities in fast-growing Latin American, Eastern European and Asian markets. Increasingly, these companies are seeking cosmetic chemical suppliers with production capabilities in these regions or the ability to guarantee supply on demand via local inventories.

Third, all manufactures in the world are committed to the improvement of product. As the innovation of downstream market is changing fast, cosmetic raw material market has been in fast innovation, too. For the passing years, many function ingredients are invented to rectify the physical standard of human, especially female. Cosmeceuticals—cosmetics with pharmaceutical properties—are playing an increasingly important role in the personal care industry, especially in Europe. Now cosmeceuticals are produced by many cosmetic raw materials manufacturers to sell to skin care industry. It is well recognized that manufacturers with strong research and innovation ability can survive in cosmetic and cosmetic raw material industry.

The global Cosmetic Raw Materials market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Cosmetic Raw Materials volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cosmetic Raw Materials market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Evonik

Givaudan

Dow

Firmenich

International Flavors & Fragrances

Nippon Seiki

AkzoNobel

Solvay

Lonza

Croda

Lubrizol

AAK Personal Care

Eastman

Symrise

Kao

Ashland

Innospecinc

Stepan

DSM

Seppic

Jarchem

Clariant

Galaxy Surfactants

Follower’s Song

Tinci Materials

Zhejiang Zanyu

Guangzhou DX Chemical

Shanghai Delta Industry

Guangzhou Startec

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Active Ingredients

Aesthetic Materials

Surfactants And Solvents

Synthetic

Natural

Segment by Application

Skin Care

Makeup

Perfume

Sunscreen

Other

