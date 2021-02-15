Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

An independent software vendor (ISV) is an individual or business that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software. Although ISV-provided software is consumed by end users, it remains the property of the vendor.
An ISV is also known as a software publisher.
In 2018, the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
The key players covered in this study
Microsoft
Cisco
IBM
Hewlett-Packard
Novell
Oracle
Apple
SAP
Salesforce
Nutanix
ServiceNow
Yahoo!
Double-Take Software
RSA
Mocana
Odyssey Software
Compuware
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Cloud Based
On-Premises
Market segment by Application, split into
E-Commerce
Logistics
Retail
Healthcare
Financial
Educational
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.