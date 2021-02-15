Global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2019

An independent software vendor (ISV) is an individual or business that builds, develops and sells consumer or enterprise software. Although ISV-provided software is consumed by end users, it remains the property of the vendor.

An ISV is also known as a software publisher.

ALSO READ : https://postheaven.net/k44ylbse7z

In 2018, the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

ALSO READ : https://penzu.com/p/63312a77

This report focuses on the global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Precision-Farming-Market-Research-Report-2022-02-02

The key players covered in this study

Microsoft

Cisco

IBM

Hewlett-Packard

Novell

ALSO READ : https://telegra.ph/Global-Internet-connected-Doorbell-market-Outlook-Industry-Analysis-and-Prospect-2019-2026-02-02

Google

Oracle

Apple

SAP

Salesforce

ALSO READ : https://www.techsite.io/p/1942929

Nutanix

ServiceNow

Yahoo!

Double-Take Software

RSA

Mocana

Odyssey Software

Compuware

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Cloud Based

On-Premises

Market segment by Application, split into

E-Commerce

Logistics

Retail

Healthcare

Financial

Educational

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

https://murphyshockeylaw.net/