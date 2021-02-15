North America 3D Printing Software and Service Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

North America 3D printing software and service market is expected to grow by 21.9% annually in the forecast period and reach $12.43 billion by 2030 despite the COVID-19 impact.
Highlighted with 31 tables and 69 figures, this 140-page report “North America 3D Printing Software and Service Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire North America 3D printing software and service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)
Request for a FREE sample of this market research report@ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd129
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
– Market Structure
– Growth Drivers
– Restraints and Challenges
– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
– Porter’s Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of North America market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify North America 3D printing software and service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.
Based on offering, the North America 3DP software market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Scanning
Design
Inspection
Printing
Embedded AI Software
– Machine Learning
– Deep Learning
– Natural Language Processing (NLP)
– Image Recognition
– Speech Recognition
Based on offering, the North America 3DP service market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Printing
– Maintenance
– Training
– Consulting
Based on printing material, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Plastics & Polymers
– Metals & Metal Alloys
– Ceramics
– Biocompatible Material
– Laywood
– Wax
– Paper
– Other Materials
Based on technology, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
Vat Photopolymerisation
– Stereolithography (SLA)
– Digital Light Processing (DLP)
– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Material Extrusion
– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Powder Bed Fusion
– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)
– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Other Technologies
Based on use type, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Commercial
– Personal
Based on application, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Prototyping
– Tooling
– Functional Part Manufacturing
– Other Applications
Based on industry vertical, the North America market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.
– Automotive
– Aerospace & Defense
– Healthcare
– Consumer Goods & Electronics
– Industrial Manufacturing
– Power & Energy
– Construction
– Education
– Food and Culinary
– Other Verticals
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
– U.S.
– Canada
– Mexico
For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Use Type, Technology, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.
Send a request to Report Ocean to understand the structure of the complete report @ https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=gmd129
Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):
3D Systems Corporation
Artec 3D
AUTODESK, INC.
Dassault Systmes
Digital Mechanics AB
Doob Group AG
GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.
Imaginarium
Materialise NV
Organovo Holdings, INC.
Pixologic, Inc.
Prodways
Proto Labs, Inc.
PTC, Inc.
Sciaky Inc.
Sculpteo
Shapeways
Siemens PLM Software Inc.
Star Rapid
STRATASYS LTD.
The ExOne Company
Trimble Inc.
VoxelJet AG
(Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)