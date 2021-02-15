Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market 2021 Share Growing Rapidly With Latest Trends, Development, Revenue, Demand And Forecast To 2027

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Overview

Blood collection involves withdrawal of blood from a vein or artery to diagnose disease or for any surgical procedure. The process of making incision into the vein is known as phlebotomy. This procedure is also known as venipuncture. Phlebotomist is a person performing venipuncture. He may be a doctors, nurses, medical laboratory professional or other healthcare provider.

The global arterial blood collection devices market is expected to grow at a rapid pace. The factors influencing the growth of the market include rising number of surgical procedures, demand of blood for emergency care, high incidence of chronic diseases contribute to the growth of this market. Restrains inhibiting the growth of this market are risk of transfusion transmissible infection and growing inclination towards robotic surgery. However, technological advancements represent significant growth opportunities for the growth of the arterial blood collection devices market during the forecast period

The global arterial blood collection devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during forecast period 2017-2023.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Competitive Analysis

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S), NIPRO Maedical Corporation (Japan), Qiagen (Netherlands), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Terumo Medical Corporation (U.S), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S) are some of the prominent players at the forefront of competition in the Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market and are profiled in MRFR Analysis.

Characterized by the presence of several well-established and small players, the global market of arterial blood collection devices appears to be highly competitive and fragmented. With well-established market in the North America region major companies have their home in the region and generate maximum market share. These companies have expanded their operating unit in various other emerging regions as well. Moreover the other small and medium scale players are generating revenue from local market.

Global Arterial Blood Collection Devices Market – Regional Analysis

Global arterial blood collection devices market is segmented on the basis of geographies or regions which mainly includes Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Americas is the largest market for arterial blood collection devices. It comprises of two regions namely North America and South America. Important factors driving the growth of this market are demand of safe & reliable blood collection devices, concentration of major market players manufacturing blood collection devices, and extensive need of diagnostic services. Risk of blood transfusion transmissible infection may act as an obstacle for the growth of this market.

In 2016, North America accounted for the largest market share owing to an increase in demand of diagnostic procedures, awareness regarding use of sterile devices for blood collection, and technological advancement in the field of clinical diagnostics. Furthermore, increasing number of surgical procedures and high prevalence of lifestyle disease are also contributing to the growth of this market.

According to the America’s Blood Centres, one in every seven people entering the hospital needs blood. It also stated that in the U.S, more than 15 million pints of blood is transfused every year and more the 40 thousand pints of blood is transfused daily in the U.S and Canada.

Rapid population growth, and need of diagnostic devices & blood collection devices are important drivers of this market in South America.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global arterial blood collection devices market. Asia Pacific is the fastest growing arterial blood collection devices market across the globe. Demand of arterial blood collection devices mainly syringes and needles is increasing with an increase in incidence of lifestyle diseases such as diabetes and chronic heart diseases, aging population, as well as growing number of surgical procedures performed in hospitals. Increase in number of blood donations centres has been found in Asia Pacific due to rising awareness regarding the need of blood & blood products for live saving treatment & emergency care.

However, the Middle East & Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities.

