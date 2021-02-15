Global Package Testing Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Package Testing Services market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Package Testing Services market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

ISTA (International Safe Transit Association) Tests

ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials) Tests

TAPPI (Technical Association of the Pulp and Paper Industry) Tests

WHO Tests

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Food & beverage

Personal care & Cosmetics

Homecare

Pharmaceutical

Chemical & fertilizers

E-commerce

Others

Based on regional and country-level analysis, the Package Testing Services market has been segmented as follows:

North America

United States

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of Middle East & Africa

In the competitive analysis section of the report, leading as well as prominent players of the global Package Testing Services market are broadly studied on the basis of key factors. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on price and revenue (global level) by player for the period 2015-2020.

The key players covered in this study

Tektronix, Inc.

Intertek Group plc

Westpak Inc.

Nefab Group

Smithers Pira

Cincinnati Sub-Zero Products, LLC

Micom Labs

Bilcare Limited

Element Materials Technology

TUV SUD Group

