Impact on FUNCTIONAL APPARELS Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

Functional clothing is defined as the types of clothing or assemblies specifically engineered to offer a pre-defined performance or functionality to the user (the person wearing the clothing), over and above its normal functions. A new report on the global functional apparels market, published by Market Research Future (MRFR), states that this market could witness growth between 2018 and 2023.

The most important market driving factor for the global Functional Apparels Industry growth is a set of utilities offered by functional apparels that include comfort, ease of care, safety, and shape retention. The durability of functional apparel covers the serviceability of the fabric regarding abrasion resistance, strength, and resistance to possible degradation by chemicals and other foreign elements. The aesthetic performance of functional apparels is assessed on the basis of design, manufacturing, the material used, and the finish of a garment. Other global functional apparels market drivers include government-enforced safety norms, necessity of outfits to ensure ease of movement while playing sports and increasing need for protection under harsh environmental conditions during work or sporting activities or life-threatening hazards in risky jobs..

Market Segmentation

The global functional apparels market segmentation encompasses end-user and type. MRFR’s take on the market surveys various facets of the market in-depth.

Based on end-user, this market has been segmented into men and women. During the forecast period, the men segment is expected to hold the larger market share as the male population of many countries, especially in developed countries where the norm is to be health-conscious, is involved in gymnasium and other activities that include cycling, golfing, skateboarding, and many more. For these activities, men require gear that can be worn comfortably. Men employed in jobs that involve high life risks such as real estate and factories manufacturing goods also require safety gear. However, the women segment can witness faster growth rate due to increasing involvement of women in sports activities like swimming and volleyball as well as fitness regimes like yoga.

In the context of product type, the market has been segmented into laboratory wear, protective wear, sportswear, and others. The laboratory wear segment has been sub-segmented into footwear, handwear, lab coat, and others. The protective wear segment has been sub-segmented into hand protection, foot protection, and others.

The sportswear segment has been sub-segmented into gear, footgear, and others. During the forecast period, the sportswear segment is expected to dominate the market with footwear and sports clothing expected to generate the highest amount of revenue. The growing need for sports footwear is on the basis of ground feel, high flexibility, and toe freedom. To offer these features, fabric manufacturers are incorporating properties like flex or stretch, softness, water repellency, and wind or cold-blocking options to the apparels.

