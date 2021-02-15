Asia Pacific 3D Printing Software and Service Market: COUNTRY OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS AND INDUSTRY FORECAST 2030

Asia Pacific 3D printing software and service market will grow by 23.6% over 2020-2030 with a total addressable market cap of $48.42 billion despite the COVID-19 impact.

Highlighted with 38 tables and 72 figures, this 147-page report "Asia Pacific 3D Printing Software and Service Market 2020-2030 by Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Asia Pacific 3D printing software and service market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2015-2019 is historical period with 2019 as the base year and estimates/forecast covering 2020-2030.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

– Market Structure

– Growth Drivers

– Restraints and Challenges

– Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

– Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Asia Pacific market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Asia Pacific 3D printing software and service market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Printing Material, Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Country.

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific 3DP software market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Scanning

Design

Inspection

Printing

Embedded AI Software

– Machine Learning

– Deep Learning

– Natural Language Processing (NLP)

– Image Recognition

– Speech Recognition

Based on offering, the Asia Pacific 3DP service market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Printing

– Maintenance

– Training

– Consulting

Based on printing material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Plastics & Polymers

– Metals & Metal Alloys

– Ceramics

– Biocompatible Material

– Laywood

– Wax

– Paper

– Other Materials

Based on technology, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

– Stereolithography (SLA)

– Digital Light Processing (DLP)

– Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

– Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

– Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

– Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

– Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

– Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

Based on use type, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Commercial

– Personal

Based on application, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Prototyping

– Tooling

– Functional Part Manufacturing

– Other Applications

Based on industry vertical, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue for 2019-2030 included in each section.

– Automotive

– Aerospace & Defense

– Healthcare

– Consumer Goods & Electronics

– Industrial Manufacturing

– Power & Energy

– Construction

– Education

– Food and Culinary

– Other Verticals

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

– Japan

– China

– South Korea

– Australia

– India

– Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of major national markets by Use Type, Technology, and Industrial Vertical over the study years (2019-2030) is also included.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

3D Systems Corporation

Artec 3D

AUTODESK, INC.

Dassault Systmes

Digital Mechanics AB

Doob Group AG

GPI Prototype & Manufacturing Services, INC.

Imaginarium

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, INC.

Pixologic, Inc.

Prodways

Proto Labs, Inc.

PTC, Inc.

Sciaky Inc.

Sculpteo

Shapeways

Siemens PLM Software Inc.

Star Rapid

STRATASYS LTD.

The ExOne Company

Trimble Inc.

VoxelJet AG

